Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Her Double Ear Infection; Shares Honest Update Video

American model and social media personality Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram stories to share an update about her double ear infection with fans and wellwishers. In the story, Teigen is seen in a purple bathrobe, zooming in to give the viewers a clear look at her face. Teigen can be seen with her finger tucked around the corner of her mouth.

"The face of a double ear infection," the story said.

Chrissy Teigen's family:

Teigen regularly shares updates about her family life with an audience of 43.6 million individuals. Very recently she posted snips of her children enjoying playtime, which is what her weekend looked like this time.

Teigen, who authored a cookbook titled Cravings, is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, with whom she shares four children: Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 1, and Wren Alexander, 10 months. The family visited Thailand for a vacation recently, and Teigen took to her social media to share snapshots of what they have been up to during their time off.

Despite sharing her moments all in fun, Teigen received flak from an Instagram user recently who accused the couple of having kids only to “stay relevant.” she clapped back quickly, noting “Yes very bored and need attention and there is no other way in the world to get it than having kids,” in a witty response.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship:

Teigen met her now-husband in 2006, during the filming of the music video for Legend’s song Stereo, in which she played his love interest. They began dating and got engaged nearly four years later, in December 2011. The two tied the knot in September 2013. Legend has very lovingly dedicated his Billboard100 number 1 song All of Me, which features footage of their wedding that took place in Como, Italy.

The couple’s first three children were conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF). They welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy in 2023.

Legend has talked about his wife in a positive light, crediting her for the success of All of Me. While speaking to Billboard in 2014 about the massive success of the song that skyrocketed Legend’s popularity, he said “Having somebody who knows me so well and knows what it takes to push me creatively is really important,” as an ode to her.

