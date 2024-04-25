Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Snaps Of 1-Year-Old Daughter Directing Her Photo Shoot

Chrissy Teigen, the renowned cookbook author and social media personality, recently delighted fans with candid moments from a photo shoot featuring her 15-month-old daughter, Esti. Throughout Teigen's Instagram Stories, we saw Esti seated comfortably in a director's chair, a position her mother humorously described as 'very mean.' With her playful commentary and family photos, Teigen offers a charming glimpse into motherhood and her busy household.

Her ‘very mean’ new boss is who Chrissy Teigen loves the most, who thought!

The new boss for Chrissy Teigen is what we can see. Her 15-month-old daughter Esti sat in a director's chair during a photo shoot on Monday, April 22, the cookbook author shared on Instagram Stories.

Estei clung confidently to the arms of the chair as Teigen jokingly captioned, "The director is mean." Later, Teigen shared a photo of herself smiling while her daughter drank from a bottle. "Okay, she'll be fine if you feed her milk," Teigen joked while Esti sat in a 'talent' chair.

In the photos, she wore wavy hair with a middle parting and spotless makeup with a wavy hairstyle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Teigen previously shared a video of her getting her glam done on Instagram Stories with the caption, "When your makeup artist doesn't know how to do bad makeup even when necessary."

Advertisement

She looked at her makeup and said, "I like it.".

Sweet and happy family of Chrissy Teigen with John Legend

With her husband John Legend (45) Teigen also shares daughter Luna Simone (8) and sons Miles Theodore (5) and Wren Alexander, 10 months.

In a carousel post, Teigen shared photos of her daughters playing with water tables, eating and cuddling over the weekend. There were also pictures of Esti playing with a water table.

During her painting session, Teigen was also photographed cuddling her basset hound Pearl.

“I wrote a long, emotional caption, but I deleted it because I think I'm just sick and about to get my period, so I'm going to sleep on it. "I'm really tired," she captioned.

Teigen, meanwhile, suffered an ear infection earlier this month.

As she looked at the camera and placed her little finger into the corner of her mouth, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "The face of a double ear infection.”

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Her Double Ear Infection; Shares Honest Update Video