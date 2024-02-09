John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter's First Steps; See Here

John Legend took to Instagram to share his daughter Esti Maxine’s first steps in an adorable video, which was also reposted by Chrissy Teigan. The couple celebrated Esti’s first birthday just a month ago.

What did John Legend say about Esti’s first steps?

In the short and adorable video John posted on his Instagram, we can see little Esti trying to walk wearing a pink, flower printed onesie. She gets two steps in before falling on the carpet and smiling up at the camera. The video was cute enough to melt thousands of hearts. John Legend captioned the video, which featured his song, U Move, I Move, with “She’s walkin”.

The video got a lot of positive comments with most people saying how adorable it is. Some commenters also shared their own experience with their children’s first steps. Viola Davis commented “Awwwwa” on the video with a heart emoji.

Chrissy Teigen , who always posts pictures and videos of her children and their milestones, reposted the video on her story. Later, she also posted a video on her story where her dog goes into her baby’s room while she laughs quietly from behind the camera and tells Pearl (the dog) to come out.

How are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s other children doing?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have four children together. Their eldest Luna Simone is seven while their second eldest Miles Theodore is five years old. They had Esti through IVF last year in January, and their youngest Wren Alexander was born via surrogate in June of 2023.

The couple, especially Teigen, regularly shares updates with her kids on her instagram, which proves that she is a very hands-on mother. The TV personality recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she was asked about her children. She said that people always ask her how the babies are and she usually goes, “There’s a lot of them!”. But she said that life with her husband and her four kids is, “It’s so good, it’s chaotic, it’s crazy.”

