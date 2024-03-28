Here's Why John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Think Making Time For Themselves Is Important

Amidst his whirlwind of work and family life, John Legend, the smooth crooner behind All of Me, knows the importance of kicking back and taking care of himself, especially with his lovely wife Chrissy Teigen by his side.

The 45-year-old singer spilled the beans during a panel chat at the Voices of Beauty Summit, letting us in on his secret to relaxation and stress relief. Yep, you guessed it – quality time with Chrissy.

Whether it's cozying up on the couch with a good movie or enjoying a candlelit dinner, these two lovebirds know how to unwind and reconnect amidst the chaos of their busy lives. Talk about relationship goals, right? John Legend sure knows how to hit all the right notes, on and off the stage.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Secret to Parental Sanity: Monthly 'Staycations

Legend spilled the beans, revealing that he and Chrissy have a monthly ritual to escape the chaos of parenthood – they call it a "staycation."

Yep, amidst the adorable chaos brought by their little munchkins – Luna Simone, the 7-year-old charmer, Miles Theodore, the 5-year-old ball of energy, along with Esti Maxine, just 1, and the newest addition, Wren Alexander Stephens, a mere 9 months old – these two lovebirds carve out some precious time for themselves

So, whether they're lounging in pajamas binge-watching their favorite shows or indulging in a fancy home-cooked meal, you can bet they're savoring every moment of their kid-free getaway right at home. Now, that's what I call parenting with style.

Legend also revealed that even during their staycation retreats, their little ones still have their hotline – yep, their parents' phone number – just in case of any kid-related emergencies. But here's the kicker:

John emphasized the importance of carving out that sacred time for themselves, both individually and as a couple. It's like watering a plant, you know? You've got to nourish it for it to grow and flourish. So, while the kiddos have their lifeline,

John and Chrissy make sure to nurture their own bond, ensuring that their relationship continues to bloom amidst the chaos of parenthood. Now that's what I call a power couple move.

John Legend's Relationship Wisdom: Spa Days and Self-Care with a Side of Promotion

Legend shared his secret sauce for keeping the flame alive in his relationship with Chrissy. But here's the kicker, John wasn't just dishing out relationship advice; he was also promoting his personal care brand, Loved01.

He went on to drop some wisdom bombs, stressing the importance of hitting the reset button. Because let's face it, life can be one hectic rollercoaster ride, and if you don't intentionally carve out those moments of bliss, time will slip through your fingers faster than you can say "spa day." Ain't that the truth? So, whether it's soaking up some me-time or cozying up for some quality couple bonding, John knows that prioritizing mental health and relationships is key. And you know what? He's absolutely right.

The panel moderator hit the nail on the head, pointing out that those moments of self-care don't just magically appear out of thin air – they need a little nurturing and planning.

He said, “You have to plan it. Yeah, you have to have to be mindful of it and intentional about it, I think."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Glamorous Getaway: Fashion, Romance, and Style

Earlier this week, it seemed like Chrissy and John managed to sneak in a kid-free getaway, treating themselves to a night out at Donatella Versace's swanky new Palazzo Versace hotel in Macau. And boy, did they bring the style game!

Chrissy took to social media to give us all a peek into their glamorous evening, rocking a stunning black mini-dress paired with chic Versace sandals and a cute little white handbag. Meanwhile, her hubby John wasn't one to be outdone, looking dapper in a pink gingham-patterned coat and sleek black pants. Talk about a power couple slaying the fashion scene.

But it wasn't just about the outfits – Chrissy also shared snippets of their romantic date night, from hand-in-hand strolls through the hotel to enjoying the soothing sounds of classical music in the background. Looks like Chrissy and John know how to turn any night into a magical adventure. Cheers to love, laughter, and stylish soirées.

She captioned a Intagram post, “Thank you to the incredible @donatella_versace for having us at your beautiful new hotel in the @grandlisboapalace Macau!,” the mother of four wrote in her caption. “Also if you are able to go, there is the most insannnne kids section of a department store I have ever seen in my entire life!! every brand every toy every shirt everything ever, it is banan.”

Commenting under his wife’s post, Legend left three love heart eye emojis.

The pair, who married in 2013, were also spotted shopping together in L.A. in February and stepping out for a date night in matching black looks in December to celebrate Legend’s 45th birthday.