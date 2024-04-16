Chrissy Teigen Has Funny Response To John Legend's Birthday Wish To Their 'Best Daughter' Luna Who Turns 8
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's eldest daughter turns 8! Proud dad posts a sweet wish and calls her "the best daughter," but it is ruined by his wife's savage reply!
Luna Legend turned 8 on April 14! The first-born daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is a big girl, and her dad posted the sweetest birthday wish. But in true Chrissy fashion, she destroyed John with her roast in the comments!
John Legend wishes daughter Luna on her birthday
The All of Me singer took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of his now-grown-up daughter and wrote a heartfelt caption. “Luna made us parents 8 years ago today and she’s truly the best daughter we could ask for,” he wrote. “We love you to the moon and back, my brilliant girl!”
His wife, who is known for her savage replies, commented on the post, “Just read this to Esti,” their fourteen-month-old daughter. The hilarious comment prompted a fit of laughter from the fans under her comment.
In addition to Luna and Esti, the couple is parents to two boys, Miles, 5, and nine-month-old Wren, whom they welcomed via surrogate.
The couple’s younger kids achieve a milestone
Not too long ago, both Esti and Wren took their first steps. The On-Time singer shared a video of Esti walking for the first time on an Instagram post. The video was captioned “She’s walkin” along with one of Legend’s own songs, You Move, I Move. Hear, touching indeed!
In February, the model and author shared an Instagram story about her son Wren taking his first steps, in which she wrote, “Oh lord help us!!!”
Legend family’s Thailand Getaway
Most recently, the family of four took a trip to Teigen’s homeland, Thailand. She really seemed to get in touch with her roots! She shared pics of her young family dressed in traditional attire on the occasion of the Thai New Year. “Happy Songkran,” she captioned the post.
In another post, she shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. Feeling proud of her homeland, “my homeland is magic 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭 winding down dump,” she captioned the post.