Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of Herself Sleeping At Airport Amid Flight Delay; See Here

Chrissy Teigen's Trip Hits a Snag! On April 7, she shared a video on Instagram of herself dozing off at a Dubai airport due to a five-hour flight delay.

"5 hours at the airport," she wrote. American Model and TV Personality Chrissy Teigen was travelling with her family after a trip to Thailand.

Amid their flight delay, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of John Legend and their 14-month-old daughter Esti Maxine at a lounge table. Legend is seen trying to charge their daughter's tablet. Their 9-month-old son, Wren Alexander, is seen on a couch in the background.

Chrissy Teigen shares a Dubai Airport video at 4:10 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen captioned the video Dubai and included the timestamp 4:10 a.m., indicating the early hours of their time at the airport.

In the clip, the mother of four could be heard calling "Esti!" from behind the camera, followed by a slight groan.

The Soul Man actor, John Legend, 45, looked up and remarked, "It's not charging," about Esti's tablet as the family navigated the airport delay together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's other two children, Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 5, were absent from the videos.

Chrissy Teigen's Thailand spring break sparks travel update

Chrissy Teigen's recent travel update follows her sharing footage from a family vacation to Thailand for spring break, where her maternal family hails from.

On April 6, the author and model shared trip highlights on her Instagram Stories. In one video, Teigen donned a beaded pink and purple dress with gold jewellery and a colourful jewelled headpiece, posing for a selfie.

Chrissy Teigen also shared a picture of Wren in a traditional boys' formal outfit, wearing a white shirt paired with shiny purple pants and a pink sash around his waist. Additionally, there was a photo of Luna dressed in a sparkly pale pink top with a beaded sash, complemented by a long blue silk skirt.

Chrissy Teigen went to Thailand with Legend and their kids to visit her mom, Vilailuck Pepper Teigen, who moved back to her childhood hometown of Korat in January.

