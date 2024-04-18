CinemaCon 2024: Best And Worst Announcements From The Events Ft. Deadpool & Wolverine, Moana 2 & More

CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas was the talk of the town this week! Hollywood came together with theatre owners and executives to showcase their latest and greatest movies. While the film industry is still recovering from the pandemic and production delays, there was a mix of hope and caution in the air at Caesars Palace.

There were some exciting reveals and some that left people scratching their heads. So, let’s jump right in to see which films stole the spotlight and which could’ve been better.

Disney steals the show

Disney really brought their A-game this year. They had a strong lineup of movies to share including fan favourites like Deadpool and Wolverine, Moana 2, and Inside Out 2.

Best: Disney stepped up their game this year with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine. Both of them have given hopes to fans and theatre owners alike. And who can forget the magical world of Moana? Dwayne Johnson even made an appearance to hype Moana 2.

Paramount’s uncertain future

Paramount presented ambitious projects like Gladiator II and Transformers One.

Best: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 looks epic, with a star-studded cast and intense drama. And Transformers One promises a fun origin story that fans will love.

Worst: Paramount Studios had a tough time at CinemaCon 2024. The studio is currently up for sale, which made their future seem uncertain. John Krasinski’s IF felt like a risky move, especially given the current state of the movie industry.

Lionsgate—Some hits, some misses

Lionsgate presented a mix of films, with Ballerina and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever stood out.

Best: Ballerina, linked to the John Wick series, seems promising with its exciting action similar to the popular Wick movies.

Worst: Some of Lionsgate new movies look like they’re copying previous hits with violent themes. Yes, we are talking about The Crow, it feels like they’re trying to do the same thing over again without adding anything fresh.

Warner bros: Some exciting ones

Warner Bros got people buzzing with Furiosa: A mad Max Saga and Joker: Folie a Deux. They were the star of their presentation.

Best: Joker: Fulie a Deux promises to be a blockbuster, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga set to captivate audiences once again.

Worst: The $150 million-budgeted literary adaptation of Mickey 17 could be a total mess. Also the absence of footage from Superman: Legacy raises questions about DC’s direction.

Universal’s magic

Best: Universal’s presentation for Wicked dazzled, with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo capturing hearts. Despicable Me 4 and twisters also look promising.

Worst: Universal’s thinner slate might leave fans wanting more. Especially with the absence of big franchise films like Fast and Furious and Jurassic World until 2025.

All in all CinemaCon 2024 was a rollercoaster of excitement and caution. There’s definitely something for everyone coming to theaters soon. From Disney’s sequels to Warner Bros’. new releases, get ready for a year of awesome cinema.

