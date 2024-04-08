CMT Music Awards 2024: Dan And Shay Wins Duo Or Group Video Of The Year For Save Me The Trouble

The 2024 CMT Music Awards were held in Austin on Sunday night. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the annual celebration of country music and its music videos gave out trophies in categories like Collaborative Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, and the top prize, Video of the Year. All winners are voted on by fans. Dan and Shay have won this year's Duo/Group Video of the year for Save Me The Trouble.

Save Me the Trouble was released through Warner Records Nashville as the lead single from their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, on July 14, 2023. The song was produced by Dan himself and Scott Hendricks, and the former wrote it alongside duo member Shay, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Reynolds, and Jordan Minton.

The song and official music video were released alongside three promotional singles from the album and their respective music videos: Heartbreak on the Map, Always Gonna Be, and the title track. The tune reached #2 on the Country Airplay chart during the week of January 13, 2024.

In a video posted in Twitter by CMT, Dan said, "We're underneath the stage of Kansas City about to go on. We just got the good news that we won the duo group video of the year. Thank you so much for that. Thank you to the fans for the voting. We love you guys."

Shay said, "CMT we love you guys. Thank you for supporting us from the very beginning." He further said to Dan, "We got a show to do here, are you ready?" To which Dan replied, "Lets do this."

The CMT Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances. The ceremony launched in 1967 as Music City News Awards; it is the oldest award show currently airing under Paramount Global.

The ceremony originally aired on TNN, prior to its parent company's acquisition of former rival network CMT in 1991. The show would then air on CMT from 2001 to 2021. Beginning in 2022, the show is currently broadcast live on CBS.

A brief on Dan and Shay's career

Dan and Shay is an American country pop music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They are signed to Warner Records Nashville and have released five albums, Where It All Began, Obsessed, Dan + Shay, Good Things and Bigger Houses. Of their nine singles, five have topped the Country Airplay chart and three have topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

Dan and Shay's musical style has been described as country, country pop, and pop. They also utilize elements of pop, country rock, soft rock, and R&B.

The duo have collaborated with Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson. From 2019 to 2021, the duo won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the songs Tequila, Speechless, and 10,000 Hours with Justin Bieber.

Their song Stop Drop + Roll was featured on the Nashville season two episode Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad. They were also featured on The Bachelorette in an episode that aired on June 7, 2016.

The duo also collaborated with violinist, dancer, and YouTuber Lindsey Stirling on a song from her third album Brave Enough. The song was entitled Those Days, and the album was released on August 19, 2016. In 2017, the duo were featured on CMT Crossroads, along with Earth, Wind & Fire.

In 2018, the duo was featured on The Voice with Chevel Shepherd. On May 19, 2019, the duo performed their song Speechless with American Idol Top 3 contestant Madison VanDenburg. In 2020, the duo was featured on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo!.

In 2021, the duo was featured on The Voice for a second time as Blake Shelton's Battle advisors. In June 2023, it was announced that the duo would become coaches on the 25th season of The Voice as the first ever duo coach on the American version on the show.

