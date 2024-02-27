Who are Dan And Shay? Everything To Know About New The Voice Season 25 Coaches

The Voice season 25 is adding a brand-new element. There will be five coaches instead of four because one of the coaching spots has been filled by the country duo Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. In fact, a special chair had to be built for the artists—two seats but still one button. Dan + Shay's musical style has been described as country, country pop, and pop. They also utilize elements of pop, country rock, soft rock, and R&B.

Who are Dan and Shay?

Dan + Shay is an American country pop music duo composed of vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. They are signed to Warner Records Nashville and have released five albums, Where It All Began, Obsessed, Dan + Shay, Good Things and Bigger Houses. Of their nine singles, five have topped the Country Airplay chart and three have topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

The duo have collaborated with Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson. From 2019 to 2021, the duo won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the songs "Tequila", "Speechless", and "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

Before the duo's foundation, Mooney was a solo artist on T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment label and Smyers was a member of a group called Bonaventure as well as a previous member of the band Transition on Floodgate Records.

Advertisement

The two met in Nashville, Tennessee, in December 2012 at Dan's house during a party. There they would perform together for the first time and started writing the day after they met. The first song they ever wrote together got put on hold for Rascal Flatts. Within two months, the duo had multiple publishing offers and signed with Warner/Chappell Music.

Dan + Shay released their debut single "19 You + Me" in October 2013. The song received positive reviews from Taste of Country. Their debut album, Where It All Began, was released in April 2014, produced by Danny Orton and Scott Hendricks. The album's second single, "Show You Off," was released in May 2014.

The duo performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 and made their Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2014. They received a 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards Vocal Duo of the Year nomination. Their third single, "Nothin' Like You," reached number one on the Country Airplay chart in December 2015.

In 2018, the duo joined Rascal Flatts on the Back to Us Tour. They released "Tequila" in January 2018, their third studio album, which reached the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100. In August 2018, they released the second single from "Speechless", featuring a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson.

Dan + Shay, a duo formed in 2019, embarked on their 2019 Dan + Shay Tour, which included performances with Shawn Mendes in Australia and New Zealand. They released "10,000 Hours" in October 2019, a collaboration with Justin Bieber, which debuted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The duo co-wrote Eric Ethridge's 2020 single "Dream Girl".

In October 2019, they announced their Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, originally scheduled to start in March 2020. However, the tour was postponed to summer and fall 2020, and dates were postponed again to 2021, causing cancellations.

In July 2020, they released the second single from their album, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," and the third single, "Glad You Exist," in February 2021. They also announced their fourth album, Good Things, in July 2021, with the title track "Good Things" as a single and the album's release date of August 13. In July 2022, "You" was released as the album's fifth single. In March 2023, Dan + Shay featured on Charlie Puth's single "That's Not How This Works."

Advertisement

Dan and Shay joins The Voice season 25

The Voice premieres its 25th season with five coaches, replacing four due to a coaching spot filled by Dan + Shay. A special chair was built for the artists, with two seats but one button.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask that, what if one of you guys likes the artist and the other doesn’t?” Dan tells Parade. “Luckily, at this point in our career, we’re pretty in lock step, especially when it comes to music stuff. There hasn’t been yet, but I’m sure there will be a scenario where one of us is all in on somebody and the other one is a little bit still on the fence.”

Dan + Shay join returning coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper in the red swivel chairs. They aren’t complete strangers to the show. They mentored with Blake Shelton in Season 20 and they’ve performed a couple of times, but actually being responsible for coaching their own team is a different experience.

“We’re being sponges out here and not just learning from our team and learning from the experience but learning from the other coaches,” Dan continues. “John’s been here for a while now. I think he’s on his ninth season, and he knows a lot about it. He’s very good at what he does. We’re trying to steal all his good lines, so if you see us repeat a lot of John Legend lines that have happened in the past, it’s no accident.”

Chance and Reba are both only in their second seasons, but Dan + Shay say they are formidable opponents, especially Reba, the Queen of Country, who competes for the same country artists that the duo are trying to land on their team. “I do think that Reba is a huge roadblock for us,” Shay says. “It’s hard. Obviously, country music is really being represented this season, which is so incredible. But Reba is an absolute legend. There are so many people from all different genres that love Reba McEntire, watched her show, listened to her music and just love her. So, you really never know who’s going to just be absolutely in love with Reba. It doesn’t even have to be country. There’s been a lot of people from other genres that have gone with Reba."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Voice Season 25: Here's What We Know About The Release Timings For All Regions