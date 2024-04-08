CMT Music Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Video Of The Year For Watermelon Moonshine

Fans of Lainey Wilson can now rejoice with joy! The singer was the big winner for Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night, April 7, 2024. The show was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini. Wilson clinched the award for her stellar performance in the Watermelon Moonshine music video.

After the win, the singer took to Instagram and posted an update about the win to her fans, filled with gratitude. "Country music is alive and well at the #CMTawards. Thank you to everyone who voted for Watermelon Moonshine to win Female Video of the Year. I can always count on my wild horses; I wouldn’t be where I am without y’all," Wilson wrote.

The singer secured the win over some stiff competition. Included in the nominees were Ashley McBryde's Light on in the Kitchen, Gabby Barrett with Glory Days, Megan Moroney's I'm Not Pretty, Reba McEntire's Seven Minutes in Heaven, Kacey Musgraves and Deeper Well, and Kelsea Ballerini's Penthouse. Take a look at her winning speech below.

Lainey Wilson's winning speech

Wilson delivered one of the most simple yet touching acceptance speeches ever after Gayle King announced her win. She gushed over the other female artists in the category, saying

"All of them are dear friends, and they work their tail off, and they just dedicate their life to create music, and create this vision and bring it to life ... I'm so honored to be part of this category. It's really unreal, watching these girls do what they do." She also thanked the audience who voted for the fan-voted awards for their support of country music's female artists, saying, "It's a big dang deal."

Furthermore, the singer had few strong nominations at the awards, she was up for three awards and was one of five artists who received the most nominations. Her nominations included Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for her work with Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real on More Than Friends.





More details about Watermelon Moonshine

Keeping with the nostalgic and soft nature of the song, the video for Watermelon Moonshine takes us on a journey back in time to first love. The video starts with an older woman digging up an old bottle of moonshine that she buried decades ago with her boyfriend. The love didn't last, but she'll always have the memories.

Directed by Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, the clip starts with a glimpse of Rachel Lynn Matthews as she remembers her past and the boy who stole her heart, played by Sam Sherrod.



