Coachella 2024: How to Watch the 2nd Weekend Online? Streaming Details & More to Know

Coachella 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience with exciting surprises and electrifying performances. As the 23rd edition of the festival, attendees can look forward to seeing Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator take the stage. Additionally, lucky festival-goers will have the opportunity to witness live performances by Peso Pluma, Grimes, Ice Spice, and Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella's iconic venue.

In addition, the initial weekend proved to be an immense triumph, with unexpected appearances by renowned celebrities like Will Smith, Donald Glover, and Shakira. The crowd went wild upon spotting Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Now, let's delve into the specifics of the forthcoming second weekend, including the lineup and ways to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home if you are unable to attend this year. (Here's hoping you can make it next year).

Coachella 2024 Lineup Schedule

The fans are going to witness magic when see extraordinary performances this weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Friday: Lana Del Rey is all set to turn the head during the festivities, along with performances from Pesa Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Everything Always, Bizarrap, and more.



Saturday: Tyler, the Creator will be headlining and will share the stage with Ice Spice, Sublime, Dom Dolla, Jon Batiste, and more.



Sunday: The lead will be Doja Cat along with performances by J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, Khrungabin, and DJ Snake.

It appears that this upcoming weekend will be filled with indulging in the performances of our beloved artists. Kindly be informed that fans can also discover a comprehensive lineup either here or on Coachella's official website. The most exciting part is that we have the opportunity to witness it all through a livestream as well.

How to Watch Coachella 2024 on Livestream

Fans can rejoice in the news that the largest music and arts festival will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube, as announced by Coachella's official blog. The livestream is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 19th at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET, featuring live feeds from various stages and introducing a new multi-view option for TV screens.

The company also added, "With performances captured for all screens, plus exclusive merchandise, behind-the-scenes content on Shorts, interviews, photos, and more, our 2024 lineup is giving global music fans the ultimate all-access pass from afar.” Now that Coachella has also announced this officially, fans will be able to tune in on their smartphones, TVs, or laptops to Coachella’s YouTube channel.

