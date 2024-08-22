Coldplay and Maggie Rogers Come Together to Perform Taylor Swift’s Love Story in Vienna After Popstar Canceled Her Show

Coldplay and Maggie Rogers made it up to fans in Vienna by joining forces to perform Taylor Swift’s Love Story after she had to cancel her shows due to the failure of an alleged terror plot. Rogers and Coldplay came together to perform at the location.

According to People magazine, Chris Martin's band is currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. They recently performed at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. This comes after the Wildest Dreams singer canceled her August 8, 9, and 10 shows for the aforementioned reasons.

Maggie Rogers, who joined as an opening act, performed Swift's mega-hit Love Story alongside Coldplay. The Don't Forget Me vocalist took to Instagram to share a snippet of the performance, captioning it, “From Vienna with love @coldplay @taylorswift.”

According to the publication, a concert attendee shared a glimpse of Chris Martin on X (formerly Twitter), explaining why they decided to perform the track during their show. Martin stated, “We haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty, togetherness, and kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans.”

He added that, with Swift unable to be there and currently in America, they felt it was important to do the best they could for her fans. Martin emphasized that they didn’t want the audience to think that they didn’t care about the Swifties in their band.

In other news, Swifties had plenty to rejoice about as their favorite songstress shared the music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart on August 20. The video primarily features behind-the-scenes moments from her Eras Tour show.

In the video, Taylor Swift candidly showcases her rehearsal process, with many moments where the background lyrics perfectly sync with what she’s singing while practicing for her concert. Even her background dancers have their moments to shine in the video.

Swift transitions through various outfits, and the video serves as a clear testament to the singer giving her 100 percent in everything she does. Now, with 18 shows left, her tour will resume in October in North America.

