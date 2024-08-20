'They've Had Issues': Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson 'Have Taken Breaks' But Are Happy Together, Source Reveals Amid Breakup Rumors

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who have been rumored to have broken up recently are still together, and in a great place. As per sources, the couple have had issues in the past, however, having taken breaks and focusing on their careers, they have maintained a strong relationship.

The spokesperson for Johnson denied the claims of breakup last week telling People magazine that the couple is “happily together”.

Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, are content as a couple. This is because they respect each other's autonomy and lead separate lives when not together. In fact, according to the source, whenever they stop appearing in public together for some time, rumors about their splitting increase, but they remain steadfast in their relationship.

In addition to starring in Am I OK?, Daddio, and Madame Web earlier this year, Johnson also filmed Materialists (which co-stars Chris Evans). Meanwhile Coldplay’s frontman (who is the father of two) has been on tour all over the world.

The couple began dating in 2017 after Martin's divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized.

They have experienced ups and downs throughout their relationship. According to the source, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

Both Johnson and Martin are deeply committed to their careers and are doing their best to balance their professional and personal lives. A source told the aforementioned outlet back in March 2024 that the Persuasion star had been engaged to Martin for several years however they're in no rush for marriage.

The couple was most recently pictured together in June, when Johnson attended Glastonbury Festival to support Martin during his band Coldplay’s headline performance. At that time, a source confirmed that although they’ve had their ups and downs, they are now “going strong.”

Despite their popularity, Johnson and Martin are a private couple. They occasionally discuss each other and promote the projects of one another.

In March 2023 Chris Martin discussed his love for Dakota Johnson on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, where he revealed that she is responsible for introducing him to SubPac - a device enhancing concert experiences for people with hearing impairment. It also showed how deep their bond was through her influence on his work.

