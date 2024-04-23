'Completely Normal Part Of The Job': Zendaya Calls Out 'Odd' Attention Around Her Onscreen Kissing Scenes

Zendaya is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, Challengers. The star is busy promoting the highly anticipated movie which is scheduled for a release on April 26. In the upcoming movie, Zendaya portrays the role of a tennis player. And, only recently, during the promotions, the actress addressed the 'odd attention' around her kissing scenes in the movie and expressed her thoughts on the same.

While promoting the movie on Jake’s Takes, Zendaya expressed that it's very odd to be asked about kissing her male co-stars in the films. She said it has come to her attention that in recent years, she got asked about her kissing more than her male counterparts get asked about it.

Zendaya talks about the attention her kissing scenes have garnered

During the interview, Jake Hamilton asked her, “Do you feel like, as a society, people have forgotten that an actor kissing another actor is literally a part of your job? Or are they using it as an excuse to get you to talk about kissing?”

Zendaya replied to this question by thanking him for bringing that up because she thought the same. She added, "I'm like, this is weird! This is weird!"

We will get to see Zendaya in a more mature role

Recently, Zendaya told Vogue magazine that it was nice to play a more mature character than the high schooler character she is mostly known for playing. She revealed, “I’m always in a high school somewhere.” She added, “And, mind you, I never went to high school.”

The Euphoria actor revealed to the outlet that taking up her role in Challengers and breaking away from the high school role was refreshing. She continued, “And it was also kind of scary, because I was like, ‘I hope people buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids.’”

Her fans are eager to see her performance in the upcoming movie. The movie also features Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. It is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also directed the critically acclaimed movie, Call Me By Your Name.

Meanwhile, this year is turning out to be huge for the Euphoria star as her movie Dune: Part Two was released, earlier this. Zendaya had a pivotal role and the film turned out to be a huge hit globally, just like its first part which was released in 2021.