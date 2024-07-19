Conclave Trailer: Ralph Fiennes Faces Secretive Process Of Selecting A New Pope After The Sudden Death Of The Previous One

After winning Oscars and BAFTAs for his anti-war film All Quiet On The Western Front, director Edward Berger is shifting gears to a thriller about the Catholic Church. His new film, Conclave, is based on Robert Harris' bestselling novel and stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who must choose a new Pope after the previous one dies.

Conclave Trailer: Ralph Fiennes deals with conspiracies and hidden secrets

The film's first trailer showcases beautiful sets from Rome’s famous Cinecittà studios and impressive production design. The film takes place in the Vatican and covers the few days following the Pope’s sudden death. The story centers on the intense process of selecting a new Pope. The cast includes major actors like Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.

Tucci’s character, Cardinal Bellini, suggests that those who want the papacy are the most dangerous, per Variety. Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, who is in charge of this ancient and secretive process. According to the film's description, once the Church’s top leaders gather in the Vatican, Lawrence finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy and uncovers a secret that could shake the Church’s foundations.

According to the official synopsis: "Conclave follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope."

It further read, "Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have 'gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church."

In the trailer, Cardinal Lawrence reflects on the heavy responsibility of leading the Cardinals, saying it is a duty he never expected. The film promises plenty of drama, with ambitious characters and unfolding conspiracies as Cardinal Lawrence makes his decision.

Oscar Winner director Edward Berger leads the Conclave movie

Edward Berger, who won an Oscar for All Quiet on the Western Front, directs the film. The screenplay is by Peter Straughan, known for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and the score is composed by Volker Bertelmann, who previously worked with Berger. The film’s cinematography is by Stéphane Fontaine, and Suzie Davies is the production designer.

The supporting cast features Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Tedesco, Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Adeyemi, Brian F. O’Byrne as O’Malley, and Carlos Diehz.

Conclave will be released in limited theaters on November 1 and more widely on November 8, with additional screenings planned for fall film festivals.

