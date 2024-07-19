Twenty years ago, Kevin Hart had no writing experience; however, it was different after his string of successful comedy specials, the film Night School, and the television series Real Husbands of Hollywood. The comedian revealed this in a recent episode of his Peacock show, Hart to Heart.

Kevin Hart and Jason Segel were roommates in 2001

Hart said that he listened when his roommate, Jason Segel, suggested that he get Final Draft, the software screenwriters use to format their ideas effortlessly. Writer and director Judd Apatow urged Segel and Hart to live together while they filmed a TV pilot in 2001 to encourage rapport between the two comedic actors.

Kevin Hart recalls buying a $300 computer program

Recalling the incident, Hart said, "I bought Final Draft outright. Not that I had a f—ing computer, either. I didn't own a computer. I had nowhere to store it. I came home after spending three hundred and something bucks on Final Draft and was like Jason, so I got it. I was like, What do I do now? Should I set it on your computer?"

Hart revealed that Segelo then asked him to bring his own computer. Hart then bought the computer and started writing; he didn't have any idea about what he was writing. Hart expressed gratitude to writer and producer Apatow for the early lessons on creating.

Kevin Hart's rise to fame

Hart attempted to imitate famous comedians during his early days, but he was eventually jeered off the stage. Talking about his struggles and insecurities helped him quickly find his act. He first grabbed attention with his appearance on Comedy Central. His shows I'm a Grown Little Man and Seriously Funny brought him to the limelight.

His tours, Laugh at My Pain (2011) and Let Me Explain (2013), were both released as motion pictures in theaters. After that, he only continued to pursue success by landing parts in Soul Plane and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. He appeared in Little Fockers as well.

