'Conflicted That This Is The Last One': Finn Wolfhard Talks Stranger Things Season 5, Reveals What Made Him 'Jealous' During Season 4

As his journey on The Stranger Things wraps up, Finn Wolfhard strives to remain present. Amidst filming for the highly anticipated fifth and final season, he shares insights on what's ahead. With season 4 ending at a crossroads, Wolfhard, who has portrayed Mike Wheeler since age 13, told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast is revisiting the dynamics of season 1.

"Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well," he said.

In the fourth season of Stranger Things, three distinct storylines unfolded. One storyline saw Dustin, Lucas, Erica, Max, Steve, Nancy, Eddie, and Robin joining forces to investigate a series of brutal murders, leading them to Vecna's lair in the Upside Down.

Wolfhard shared that these separate plotlines in the last season caused division among the cast and even sparked jealousy upon discovering which storyline most of the cast was involved in.

In the initial months of production, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire actor expressed feeling envious as the focus remained on Hawkins. Even upon watching the show, he favored the Hawkins storyline. However, filming Season 5 is different, with the cast united throughout.

As Season 5's production progresses, Wolfhard describes the journey as "really crazy." Balancing the present moment with the realization that this is the final season poses a challenge, yet he remains optimistic.

Advertisement

More details about Stranger Things Season 5

While Netflix hasn't unveiled the official plot for Season 5, it's anticipated to follow the Hawkins kids as they confront Vecna amid the Upside Down's invasion.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted at the show's emotional conclusion, revealing that Netflix executives were moved to tears upon hearing their plans for the final season. Ross shared with The Wrap, "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Catch up on Stranger Things seasons 1–4, now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Who Is Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sabrina Morrissey? All We Know About Her As Lawsuit Claiming Lifetime Doc ‘Shamelessly Exploits’ TV Host Is Unveiled