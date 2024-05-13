Smiling Friends Season 2: Release Date, Where To Watch And More Details Explored

Smiling Friends Season 2 is set to return to television, marking Adult Swim's most successful show since Rick and Morty. The animated series, created by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, follows Pim and Charlie's quest to bring smiles to their community, featuring vibrant animation and hysterical writing.

Adult Swim recently released an early preview of Season 2 of Smiling Friends, which was first aired on the platform as part of their annual April Fool's prank. The show has a record for deploying diverse animation designs and techniques. Fans are thrilled to meet the employees of Smiling Friends again. Here are all the details regarding Season 2 of Smiling Friends.

Smiling Friends season 2: release date and where to watch

Smiling Friends Season 2 premierd on the Adult Swim channel with a two-episode season premiere this Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12th, 2024. In addition to Smiling Friends, Adult Swim is known for hosting a variety of beloved adult comedic shows, such as Rick & Morty and The Eric Andre Show.

Season 2 of Smiling Friends will feature a unique storyline centered around employees who go above and beyond to make their clients happy. This includes entertaining unique requests, a concept familiar to the hospitality industry. However, the show also introduces a conflict between optimistic and pessimistic employees, who navigate the challenges of their jobs with a blend of humor and chaos. The series promises to be a captivating and entertaining addition to the hospitality industry.

Season 2 of Smiling Friends will feature a unique storyline centered around employees who go above and beyond to make their clients happy. This includes entertaining unique requests, a concept familiar to the hospitality industry. However, the show also introduces a conflict between optimistic and pessimistic employees, who navigate the challenges of their jobs with a blend of humor and chaos. The series promises to be a captivating and entertaining addition to the hospitality industry.

The main voice cast include the following:

Michael Cusack in the character of Pim

Zach Hadel in the character of Charlie

The other voice cast include the following:

Marc M

Joshua Tomar

Mick Lauer

Erica Lindbeck

David Dore

Lyle Rath

For the show's full episode schedule for Smiling Friends Season 2, look to the full list below:

Episode 1: Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director's Cut) - May 12, 2024

Episode 2: Mr President - May 12, 2024

Episode 3: A Allan Episode - May 19, 2024

Episode 4: Erm, the Boss Finds Love? - May 27, 2024

Episode 5: Brother's Egg - 2024

Episode 6: Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. The Alien - 2024

Episode 7: The Magical REd Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired - 2024

Episode 8: Pim Finally Turns Green - 2024

What is Smiling Friends about?

Smiling Friends is an Australian-American adult animated television series created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack for Cartoon Network's night-time programming block Adult Swim, which revolves around the surreal misadventures of a small company and its four employees dedicated to spreading happiness.

Smiling Friends follows the day-to-day lives and misadventures of a business dedicated to bringing happiness to its customers. A quartet of iconic employees: optimistic Pim, cynical Charlie, deadpan Allan, and minute Glep, along with their eccentric superior Mr. Boss, try to help out the troubled people who call their company's hotline; this usually proves to be more challenging than anticipated due to the often deep-seated nature of their clients' problems.

Smiling Friends utilizes a variety of different styles and techniques to bring its characters to life. This includes but is not limited to stylized traditional animation, CGI, rotoscoping, stop motion, and live-action.

The pilot episode aired April 1, 2020, unannounced as part of Adult Swim's annual April Fools' Day event alongside the premiere of Cusack's other series, YOLO. On May 19, 2021, Adult Swim ordered a full season that was initially set to premiere in late 2021.

A panel dedicated to the series was held during the Adult Swim Festival on November 12, 2021, where co-creator Zach Hadel mentioned the show will premiere "within a few months", pushing the release schedule ahead to 2022. The first season contains nine episodes, including the pilot and an 11-minute special. The first season eventually premiered on January 10, 2022, with Adult Swim airing all episodes of the season, except for the special, in one night despite initial plans for a weekly release.

During Adult Swim's panel at New York Comic Con in October 2023, it was confirmed that the second season would premiere in 2024, and would include a variety of animation styles, such as stylized 2D, 3D, stop motion, and live-action content. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released the first season on DVD and Blu-ray on August 29, 2023.

