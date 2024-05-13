In an adorable video shared by Brittany Mahomes on her Instagram story, Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze was captured listing off his favorite sports. And while the Mahomes family is renowned for their football prowess, it was baseball that topped the toddler's list of preferred athletics.

When prompted by his mom to name some sports, Bronze babbled out 'baseball' first before following with 'basketball', 'golf', and 'tennis.'

A Baseball Dynasty in the Making?

The choice of baseball as Bronze's number one sport is an intriguing one given the Mahomes family's deep ties to America's pastime. Patrick's father, Pat Mahomes Sr., enjoyed an 11-year career as a pitcher in Major League Baseball.

The elder Mahomes was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1988 out of Texas Tech. He spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations before retiring in 2003.

Patrick Lavon Mahomes III Following in Grandpa's Mahomes Footsteps?

While Pat Mahomes Sr. excelled at baseball, his son Patrick Mahomes II first flirted with that sport himself. The younger Mahomes was actually drafted out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in 2014 before ultimately choosing to pursue football.

Baseball Royalty or Gridiron Greatness for Patrick Mahomes’ son Bronze?

Of course, it remains to be seen if Bronze's affinity for baseball is simply an early childhood interest or an omen of things to come. The child's mom, Brittany, was a former professional soccer player so perhaps he'll be drawn to that sport as well.

Then there's the issue of the elephant in the room - will Bronze feel compelled to follow in his Super Bowl MVP father's footsteps into football?

Patrick has already suggested he won't push his son into any particular athletic path.

So while Bronze lists baseball first among his current favorites, the door is still wide open for the latest Mahomes scion to wind up excelling in any number of professional sports. He could surprise everyone by choosing an unexpected athletic pursuit like golf or tennis.

One thing is for sure - with such an impressive lineage of elite athletes on both sides of his family tree, Bronze seems destined to be a star player in whichever game ultimately captures his heart. The sporting world awaits to see which path he chooses.

