This is Us Star Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Her Expirince On Masked Singer; See Here

Chrissy Metz, star of The Masked Singer, has given her last bow. Following her elimination from the competition after making it to the final four, the adored This Is Us actress, who captivated viewers with her Poodle Moth costume throughout the season, said goodbye on the Fox show's May 8 episode.

When Metz, 43, looked back on her voyage, she told PEOPLE that she was feeling conflicted and said, "I had fun, but I wanted to win, of course. didn't want to win would be a lie."

Though leading the entire season, Metz's journey took an unexpected turn when, following her defeat against Gumball in the Smackdown round, she was finally revealed as the new champion. Judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke opted to save the vending machine instead, which resulted in Metz's emotional exit from the competition.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Takes Over Met Gala 2024 After Party In White Angelic Dress By Vivienne Westwood; SEE HERE Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Chrissy Metz reflects on her Masked Singer experience

Chrissy Metz looks back on her experience on The Masked Singer with positivity and thanks, even though she was ousted. "Actually, I discovered a lot about myself," she says. "Just showing up for myself and overcoming my fear, doubt, and worry. obviously in a healthy way, but also in a way that allowed me to accept myself without feeling guilty if I omitted a note or made a mistake."

Advertisement

Metz discusses her experience on the show in detail and how it has given her the courage to start her next chapter in an interview with PEOPLE. She talks on the important lessons she learned from her experience as Poodle Moth and stresses the value of overcoming obstacles with kindness and self-compassion. With her resilience and newfound insights, Metz is ready to take on her future endeavors with sincerity and a renewed sense of resolve.

So, here's the scoop from Chrissy Metz on her wild ride as the Poodle Moth: She found some solace in the anonymity of it all, you know? Like, nobody had a clue who was under that fluffy getup. It was kind of like a secret identity, which was both thrilling and liberating, but let's not sugarcoat it, it was a bit of a rollercoaster too.

Singing on stage is nerve-wracking enough without being decked out in a full-blown costume, right? Chrissy was like, "Am I gonna nail this or be the one who passes out on stage?" Talk about pressure! But hey, she faced her fears head-on, which is pretty darn brave if you ask me. It's like exposure therapy, you know? Taking small steps to conquer your anxieties. And boy, did she conquer. Step by step, she powered through, learning a ton about herself along the way.

ALSO READ: Are 3 Regular Actors Leaving Wednesday Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Chrissy Metz spills on her rollercoaster ride as the Poodle Moth

Here is Chrissy Metz's account of her crazy journey as the Poodle Moth: You know, she took some comfort in the fact that it was all anonymous. Like, no one knew who was hiding behind that fluffy costume. To be honest, it was a bit of a rollercoaster as well. It was exhilarating and liberating, similar to having a hidden identity.

It's nerve-wracking enough to sing on stage without having to wear a full costume, isn't it? "Am I gonna nail this or be the one who passes out on stage?" Chrissy wondered. How about pressure? But hey, she confronted her worries head-on, and I think that's pretty darn gutsy. You know, it's kind of like exposure therapy. Taking baby steps towards anxiety conquering. And what a triumph she had. She persevered step by step, discovering a great deal about herself in the process.

Advertisement

Chrissy Metz applauds fellow Masked performers

Chrissy Metz found the experience of performing in the elaborate costume of the Poodle Moth quite daunting despite her background as a singer. The concept of singing while masked and encased in a complex costume added an extra layer of challenge. While she had performed on stage before, the unique circumstances of the show made it a different experience altogether. Seeing others excel in similar circumstances, like LeAnn Rimes, only deepened her admiration for their talent and resilience.

Chrissy's got mad respect for her fellow masked performers. Seeing someone like LeAnn Rimes absolutely crush it while rocking a costume? Mind-blowing stuff. It's like watching a magician pull off an impossible trick, you're left wondering, "How on earth did they do that?" So yeah, Chrissy's tip of the hat goes out to all those who conquered the masked stage. It's a feat worthy of some serious applause.

Chrissy Metz spills the tea: Pushing past fear, embracing grace

Here is what Chrissy Metz had to say when asked what her main learnings from her experience on The Masked Singer were, It all comes down to putting aside your self-doubt and concerns and truly putting yourself first. But no, not in a way that makes you feel anxious and self-critical. It's about learning to accept yourself for who you are, even when things don't go according to plan. Since, let's be honest, singing while wearing a huge costume? Not exactly a piece of cake.

Chrissy Metz: Balancing competition with fun on The Masked Singer journey

In response to a question about whether she was there to win or just have fun, Chrissy Metz was candid. With an okay, she said. "I naturally desired that glistening trophy. Who wouldn't? However, I won't lie—there were some extremely gifted vocalists out there. I therefore had to tell myself to relax, enjoy the occasion, and just go with the flow."

Yes, she acknowledged that she is competitive. Who can blame her, though? You know it's fun to win? Nevertheless, Chrissy is all about seizing the opportunity to enjoy the trip and the adventure, trophy or not. People, it's all about the experience!

Chrissy Metz: Finding confidence through facing challenges

Metz revealed that in the past, she frequently felt unworthy. However, overcoming difficulties and obstacles has altered her viewpoint. She thinks that overcoming obstacles fosters confidence, which is just having faith in oneself. She didn't place herself in situations where she had to rely on that trust, so for a long time, she didn't have it. She purposefully puts herself in unpleasant situations to observe her response, which helps her grow in confidence and self-trust. She believes that we get more self-assured each time we overcome an obstacle. She only saw one kind of person represented as successful or attractive in the media, which made her feel unworthy.

Advertisement

However, she thinks that every person's experience matters, not simply those that match a particular stereotype. She is pleased that diversity in real life is now reflected in art.

Chrissy Metz: Undercover antics on The Masked Singer

Metz revealed that while some people guessed it was her, none of her "This Is Us" co-stars contacted her about appearing on the show. She wasn't very good at lying, so when friends would ask her what she was doing, she would hazily respond that she was working on music, which wasn't totally false. Her voice was unexpectedly recognized by some friends, who assumed she was from "The Masked Singer." Although she didn't think many could recognize her voice, many did. They reminded her that she couldn't reveal the information even if she wanted to, despite her attempts to allay their concerns by saying she would let them know if she appeared on the show. She made jokes about how hard it is to keep secrets and how many falsehoods there are when you do.

Chrissy Metz ventures into the spotlight: A Peek into her One-Woman show

Metz disclosed that she is presently engaged in a fascinating and nerve-wracking one-woman stage production. She attends meetings regarding her development, which is still in its early phases. She can't help but pursue it because of the combination of dread and thrill it evokes. She understands that it will always remain a dream until it comes true, but she is eager to see things move forward and make progress.

Chrissy Metz takes her show on the road

Metz clarified that they intend to first workshop the show in several venues. She hopes to ultimately bring it to Broadway or off-Broadway, but for now, she just wants to make sure that everyone in America can watch it. She thinks that because she is a regular person navigating an incredible job, people can relate to her narrative. She needs to establish connections with people from diverse backgrounds, particularly Middle Americans, so they can identify with her experiences. She's determined to make it happen, even though the specifics are still up in the air.

Metz showed her excitement at reuniting with her co-stars from "This Is Us" for their new rewatch podcast, "This Was Us." She is excited to join in as soon as she can as she views them as family. Her life has been greatly impacted by the show, and she treasures her friendships with her co-stars. Beyond their casual interactions, she thinks fans will enjoy hearing their thoughts about the show in a more official context.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

ALSO READ: Anya Taylor-Joy Did All Furiosa Car Stunts Without Even Owning A Driver's License; Says 'But I Love Cars'