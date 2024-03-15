The long-running primetime medical drama Grey's Anatomy is back for its 20th season on Thursday night. After wrapping up Season 19 on May 18, the show faced nearly a year-long delay for Season 20 due to writers and actors guild strikes that halted Hollywood production. Here's everything you need to know.

Grey's Anatomy returns with season 20 after almost one year

Fans can catch the Season 20 premiere of Grey's Anatomy on ABC or stream it with a Hulu subscription the following day. Hulu recently added all episodes of the series, while Netflix, which features the first 19 seasons, will not include new episodes until after the season finale.

Season 20 will consist of only 10 episodes due to the strikes last year. The show typically airs new seasons in the fall and concludes in the spring. Jessica Capshaw returns as Dr. Arizona Robbins, a beloved character who left in season 14 but makes a comeback in the 20th season. The trailer for the new season also indicates Ellen Pompeo's return to the show.

With over 400 episodes, the story mainly revolves around Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, and her journey from intern to chief of surgery at a Seattle teaching hospital. In the upcoming season, Meredith returns to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital after relocating to Boston.

Grey's Anatomy episode 1 recap

The last season of Grey’s Anatomy left us in chaos - Teddy collapsed, Lucas and Simone dealt with Sam's death, and there was tension between Jules and Kwan. Season 20 kicks off amid chaos, fitting for the show's milestone. It’s the morning after all the aforementioned chaos went down, and everyone who was in Boston for the Catherine Fox Awards — including Meredith “I left Seattle” Grey — is at Grey Sloan surveying the damage inflicted during their absence.

Everyone is panicking and yelling at each other, but none more so than our five baby surgeons who, the moment Nick Marsh asks for an explanation, do not hesitate to turn on each other. They disobey Nick's order not to practice medicine until further review.

Lucas and Simone are called to help a motor vehicle crash victim fading in the back of an ambulance, which gets hit by a malfunctioning self-driving car, trapping them inside with the victim. Meanwhile, Meredith is confronted by Catherine Fox for causing trouble with her Alzheimer’s theories. Meredith decides to support Amelia with her research while staying in Seattle. Nick decides not to fire the interns and announces his departure to Boston, where Miranda Bailey will take over the Residency Program.

Grey's Anatomy is currently airing on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET.

