House Of The Dragon Season 2: Find Out Who All Dragons Expected To Appear in the Sequel

Are you ready to dive back into the world of dragons and intrigue? House of the Dragon, the beloved HBO series is gearing up for its second season, and fans can hardly contain their excitement. After a thrilling first season that wowed fans with epic dragon battles, anticipation is soaring for what’s next. As the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of Dragons, looms large, viewers can anticipate even more thrilling battles featuring these majestic creatures. Let’s delve deeper into what dragons we can expect to encounter in the upcoming season.

New and returning dragons to look out for

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere on June 16, 2024. Unlike the previous season with ten episodes, this one will have eight. But don’t worry, there’s a good reason! With fewer episodes, the show can put more focus on epic battles and of course, the magnificent dragons. While season 1 built up to the Civil War, trailers for season 2 tease that we’ll finally see the full-on conflict. Although not every new dragon has been revealed in the trailers, looking at the cast list gives us a good idea of which dragons from the books will make an appearance.

Syrax

Syrax, the dragon of Rhaenyra Targaryen, showcased her growing power in the first season. Known for her fierceness and strong bond with Rhaenyra, Syrax is poised to unleash her fury as the Dragons escalate. As the Dance of the Dragons unfolds, Syrax will unleash her fury upon those who stand in Rhaenyra’s way.

Caraxes

Caraxes, ridden by the Rogue Prince, Daemon Targaryen, is one of the strongest dragons in the Seven Kingdoms. With his impressive battle-hardened skills, Caraxes will undoubtedly play a pivotal role as the conflict intensifies.

Vhagar

Vhagar, the largest dragon in the realm, remains a formidable force under the control of Aemond Targaryen. Right now Vhagar holds the title of the largest dragon in the Seven Kingdoms. She’s the only one left from the time of the Conqueror.

Meleys

Known as the Red Queen and mounted by Rhaenys Targaryen, Meleys boasts incredible speed and agility. As one of the swiftest dragons in Westeros, Meleys will be a key asset to the Black faction in the Dance of the Dragons.

Moondancer

Moondancer, ridden by Baela Targaryen, is known for her balances and nimbleness. Moondancer will play a big role in the Dance, joining many intense battles where fans will see her strength and fierceness. As a fighter for the Blacks, Moondancer will be eager to jump into action in the next season of the show.

Sunfyre

The dragon of King Targaryen, Sunfyre, captivates with his beauty and charm. Sunfyre, as King Aegon’s dragon will be heavily involved in battles as the Dance of the Dragons starts.

Vermithor

Once belonging to King Jaehayers, Vermithor is currently riderless. As the second largest dragon, Vermithor’s strength will be on full display in the upcoming season.

Sheepstealer

Sheepstealer is a mysterious dragon residing on Dragonmont at Dragonstone. Although absent from the television series so far, there’s a chance Sheepstealer might debut in the upcoming season. Being a wild dragon means he doesn’t have a rider, which adds mystery element to his character.

Grey Ghost

Grey Ghost, much like Sheepstealer, is a distinctive dragon expected to feature in House of the Dragon season 2. Known for being reserved, Grey Ghost tends to shy away from humans, and he frequently hunts along the shores.

The Cannibal

The Cannibal is a big, scary dragon in House of the Dragon. He’s wild and doesn’t have anyone riding him like Grey Ghost and Sheepstealer. But he’s the scariest of them all. He’s big and super fast, and he loves to hunt other dragons just for fun.

So, as the House of Dragon gears up for its second season, fans can look forward to seeing these dragons in action.

