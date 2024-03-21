House of the Dragon Season 2 Set To Premiere In June 2024: All We Know So Far

Following the immense success of its debut season, the epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon Season 2 is returning with even more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement for fans worldwide. Season two will debut on HBO/Max in June 2024. JioCinema has also announced that the upcoming season will also premiere exclusively on the platform from June 2024.

JioCinema announced that the House of the Dragon season 2, will premiere exclusively on its platform in June 2024. Following the immense success of its debut season, the epic fantasy series returns with even more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement for fans worldwide. Based on George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon' has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals, solidifying its place as a cult favorite series for fantasy enthusiasts.

Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon season 2 will delve into the heart of Westeros as the legendary Dance of the Dragons unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy. As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's Black Council grapples with strategic decisions and moral dilemmas following the tragic loss at Dragonstone.

While both factions reminisce about their former camaraderie, the relentless momentum of war pushes them towards irreconcilable conflict, even within their own ranks. With the stakes higher than ever and alliances hanging by a thread, House of the Dragon season 2 promises an epic narrative filled with political intrigue, breathtaking battles, and the indomitable spirit of dragons, all coming soon exclusively on JioCinema.

Who is returning and who is joining the second season?

The following members of the House of the Dragon cast are currently expected to return for the second season:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

The following will be joining the cast:

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

Stark Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Tom Bennett as Ulf White

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

Amanda Collin as Lady Jeyne Arryn

Sam C. Wilson as Blood

Mark Stobbart as Cheese

Tune in soon to witness the fiery rift within a royal family and the majestic presence of dragons in House of the Dragon season 2, exclusively on JioCinema.

