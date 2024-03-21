House of the Dragon Season 2 Set To Premiere In June 2024: All We Know So Far
House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to return with more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement, debuting on HBO/Max in June 2024. JioCinema has also announced that the upcoming season will premiere exclusively on the platform.
House of the Dragon will premiere on JioCinema
JioCinema announced that the House of the Dragon season 2, will premiere exclusively on its platform in June 2024. Following the immense success of its debut season, the epic fantasy series returns with even more intrigue, drama, and dragon-fueled excitement for fans worldwide. Based on George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon' has captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals, solidifying its place as a cult favorite series for fantasy enthusiasts.
Following the coronation of King Aegon II and the tragic demise of Lucerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon season 2 will delve into the heart of Westeros as the legendary Dance of the Dragons unfolds. With factions divided between the 'Greens' and the 'Blacks,' viewers will witness the tumultuous struggle for power and supremacy. As supporters of Alicent and Viserys's son, Aegon II, attempt to assert control over the realm from the seat of power in King's Landing, tensions rise amidst the absence of effective leadership. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra's Black Council grapples with strategic decisions and moral dilemmas following the tragic loss at Dragonstone.
While both factions reminisce about their former camaraderie, the relentless momentum of war pushes them towards irreconcilable conflict, even within their own ranks. With the stakes higher than ever and alliances hanging by a thread, House of the Dragon season 2 promises an epic narrative filled with political intrigue, breathtaking battles, and the indomitable spirit of dragons, all coming soon exclusively on JioCinema.
Who is returning and who is joining the second season?
The following members of the House of the Dragon cast are currently expected to return for the second season:
- Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen
- Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower
- Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower
- Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon
- Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
- Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
- Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong
- Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister and Ser Tyland Lannister
- Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
- Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen
The following will be joining the cast:
- Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
- Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong
- Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower
- Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
- Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark
- Stark Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
- Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome
- Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer
- Tom Bennett as Ulf White
- Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne
- Amanda Collin as Lady Jeyne Arryn
- Sam C. Wilson as Blood
- Mark Stobbart as Cheese
Tune in soon to witness the fiery rift within a royal family and the majestic presence of dragons in House of the Dragon season 2, exclusively on JioCinema.
