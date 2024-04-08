Did Morgan Wallen Fans Boo Taylor Swift After Indianapolis Show Incident? Find Out

Pop sensation and people’s voice Taylor Swift has been preparing for the release of her new album-Tortured Poets Department. One of the few singers who lies in the Billionaire club, has many Grammys and other awards to her name got booed by country song sensation and Wasted on You singer Morgan Wallen fans. What happened at the Indianapolis show that led to such an instance? Find out.

What was the joke made by Morgan Wallen fans?

A fan video showed the Last Night singer saying this, “This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row.” He also added, “I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town.” This incident happened while Wallen performed at Lucas Oil Stadium. While many fans screamt and roared like loyal Swifties, many started booing the Midnights singer. Wallen said this and thanked his fans for their loyalty. The singer said, “We ain’t got to boo, we ain’t got to boo,” and added, “I appreciate that. I know y’all got my back, though.”

Did the internet take Morgan Wallen’s joke well?

No. Swifties and other fans were quick to respond to the joke. They started coming in with various notions defending the Blank Space singer. While one X user commented, “Taylor Swift has more class than you and your fans,” another said, “She would never insult you, even though you deserve to be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there.” We all know that Taylor Swift loves her fans and puts them before anyone else. Some fans also said how all those who booed will “cough” in three days. It is not clear what pushed Morgan Wallen to pull this joke in Indianapolis. As fans and others remain curious, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

