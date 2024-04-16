Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is 'Not Important,' Slams Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter; Fandoms Retaliate

Courtney Love is not a Swiftie! She's not a fan of Lana Del Rey or Beyoncé either. The lead vocalist of the former alternative rock band Hole didn't hold back from sharing her opinions on several fellow female musicians while speaking to the Standard. In an interview published Monday in the publication, the 59-year-old said about Taylor Swift, “She is not important. She might be a safe space for girls and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist.”

Love made the shocking statement while promoting her new series, Courtney Love’s Women, in which she reflects on the numerous women in music who have shaped her career and influenced her over the years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Love went on to bash Lana Del Rey, saying, "I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song. Up until Take Me Home Country Roads I thought she was great." Moving onto Beyoncé and her newly released country-flavored album, the Mono singer noted, "I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it's about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed" She added, "As a concept, I love it. I just don't like her music."

Following Love’s recent comments, fans from several fandoms took to X to blast the Sid and Nancy star for belittling her fellow and hugely significant contemporary female artists.

Check out the reactions below!

Fans call out Courtney Love for criticizing Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Beyoncé

“I’m laughing at people being shocked that Courtney Love is hating on other female artists. Welcome to 1992!!! Homegirl has been a hater since the 90s,” one X user wrote, with a second one commenting, “Anyone know who Courtney Love is?”

A third person, evidently a Swiftie, wrote on the microblogging platform, “Guys who the hell is Courtney Love and why is she attacking the Music Industry?”

Find more similar reactions below:

Courtney Love also has a history of Standing Up for Female Musicians

Back in March 2023, Love wrote an op-ed for the Guardian, calling out the lack of female representation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The piece, titled, Why Are Women So Marginalized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? began with Love describing her lifelong obsession with rock n’ roll, stating, “I got into this business to write great songs and have fun.”

Noting that 2023 nominations provided another reminder of “just how extraordinary a woman must be to make it into the ol’ boys club,” Love said, “If the Rock Hall is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honor what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionized and contributed to popular music – well, then let it go to hell in a handbag.”

