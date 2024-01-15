Critics Choice Awards 2024: 15 Looks That Stunned At The Red Carpet

The stalwarts of both the TV and the Film world came together on Sunday to celebrate the best cinematic works of the past year at the 29th Critics Choice Awards.

The event that took place at the Barker Hangar of the Santa Monica Airport in California honored the best performances in television and film in 2023. The stars of the night arrived at the event dressed to the tee, an award ceremony essential. Here's looking at 15 of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Dua Lipa stunned in rose-inspired crimson hues

The 28-year-old stole the spotlight tonight in a crimson rose-inspired outfit by Prada. The singer-songwriter marked her presence at the award ceremony as a cherished member of the Barbie team.

Emily Blunt dazzled in a shimmering red gown

The Oppenheimer actress’ fashion choice for the night was a one-shoulder floor-length red gown by Armani. Her sleek bun and minimal accessories further elevated her look.

Rosamund Pike was regal in blue

Rosamund Pike looked nothing short of royalty in a sequin blue dress with a plunging neckline by Rodarte. The Saltburn actress did not let her skiing injury stop her from bringing her A-game to the red carpet tonight.

Emma Stone looked breathtaking in black

When in doubt wear black. Emma Stone managed to turn heads on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet when she arrived looking ethereal in a jet-black gown by Louis Vuitton. A pearl necklace adorned her neck, lending an air of timeless elegance to her look.

Margot Robbie personified the 1996 Radiant Rose Barbie

Margot Robbie did it again. She very subtly gave a nod to the classic Radiant Rose Barbie from 1996. The Barbie actress opted for a strapless red mermaid tail gown by Balmain. A cascade of big and small roses matching the color of the dress adorned her bust.

Colman Domingo showcased his refined taste in a gold-themed suit

The Color Purple star opted for a head-to-toe gold look for the awards night. He did not let anyone’s eyes stray from his standout three-piece mustard yellow suit by Valentino which he paired with a gold textured trench coat and a matching pair of gold Louboutin boots.

Elizabeth Debicki prioritized comfort over complexity

At an award show inundated by fancy gowns, Elizabeth Debicki opted for a relaxed look. Her fashion pick for the night? A black and beige pantsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Jeremy Allen White kept it easy in an all-black suit

Jeremy Allen White looked dapper in an all-black pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent as he walked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. The actor took home the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Charles Melton’s stray lock had everyone swooning

The May-December actor walked the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a double-breasted red Valentino suit. He had a Zyan Malik moment when a stray lock of his hair fell graciously on his forehead.

Rachel Brosnahan wowed in a black dress with a plunging neckline

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress looked mesmerizing in her daring black gown by Givenchy. Apart from a risky plunging neckline, the dress also featured a delicate slit which accentuated Rachel’s elegant stride.

Steven Yeun channeled his inner Victorian prince at the Critics Choice Awards

The Beef actor walked the red carpet in a white shirt and a black tie paired with black pants and a cream jacket with intricate checkered details.

Lenny Kravitz showed off his toned muscles

The rockstar looked like the rock star he is in his all-black suit which showed an ample amount of skin and muscles at his chest and hips area.

Quinta Brunson in a see-through black gown was a sight to behold

The Color Purple star had nothing to do with the color purple as she opted for an all-time favorite black outfit for the awards night. Her see-through black gown with sequin flowers by Georges Hobeika set her apart at the crowded night.

Matt Bomer in an all-blue monochromatic look

The Fellow Traveller star kept it casual in a head-to-toe blue three-piece suit. He even matched his shoes for the night to the color of his outfit.

America Ferrera did not have to ask people to SeeHer

The Barbie actress was awarded the SeeHer Award at the 29th Critics Choice Awards that took place earlier tonight. Dressed for the big day or rather we say night, the actress stunned in a simple yet stunning brown sequin body-hugging gown which skillfully highlighted her body proportions.