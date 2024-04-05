Cuckoo Trailer: Hunter Schafer Find Herself Caught In Eerie Resort In Tilman Singer’s Horror Film

Imagine this: You're in a picturesque rural resort nestled in the breathtaking German Alps, surrounded by endless trees stretching as far as the eye can see. And who do you spot strolling through this serene scene? None other than the charming Dan Stevens, sporting his signature spectacles.

Sounds like a dreamy getaway, doesn't it? But hold onto your hats, because the first trailer for the horror flick Cuckoo, featuring the talented Hunter Schafer and helmed by director Tilman Singer of Luz fame, flips the script entirely. Instead of a tranquil retreat, it serves up spine-chilling thrills and hair-raising suspense, transforming this scenic paradise into a nightmarish realm.

Don't believe me? Take a peek below and brace yourself for the ride of your life:

Did anyone else feel like their heart was trying to escape their chest after watching that trailer? Phew! Right from the start, with those eerie shots of a car winding through the countryside like something out of "The Shining," it's crystal clear we're not in for a pleasant stroll through nature's wonders.

Nope, instead we're treated to chilling screams echoing through the trees, unsettling glimpses of taxidermy bears, and Dan Stevens delivering lines like, "How would you like to come work for me at the resort?" with just the right amount of creepy charm.

And let's not forget about the throwback 35mm film, the muted colors, the mysterious characters (hey there, Jessica Henwick!), the looming shadows, and that spine-tingling soundtrack. Cuckoo looks like it was custom-made to send horror aficionados into a frenzy. Get ready to have your sanity tested, folks.

Alpine Nightmare: Hunter Stars in Gripping Thriller 'Mountain Secrets

Here's the lowdown on the official plot for the film that made waves at this year's Berlinale and more recently rocked SXSW: Picture this—17-year-old Gretchen, played by the talented Hunter Schafer, reluctantly bids farewell to her American digs to shack up with her dad, who's relocated to a swanky resort nestled in the German Alps with his new fam. But their arrival isn't exactly met with warm embraces and welcome baskets.

Nope, they're greeted by Mr. König, played by the one and only Dan Stevens, who seems a tad too interested in Gretchen's mute half-sister, Alma, portrayed by Mila Lieu. Cue the eerie vibes! Strange noises, bloody visions, and a gnawing sense that something's amiss haunt Gretchen until she stumbles upon a jaw-dropping secret—one that hits way too close to home. Sounds like a vacation from hell, doesn't it?

Bloodied and Bandaged: Hunter Schafer Stars in Thriller Cuckoo

Why Hunter Schafer ends up all bloodied and bandaged by the trailer's big finale remains a delicious mystery, ripe for unraveling. But let's be real, folks: based on what we've seen so far, Cuckoo seems less like a relaxing retreat in the countryside and more like a frantic dash to get the heck outta dodge.

Seriously, Gretchen, lace up those sneakers and bolt! As for when you can catch all the spine-tingling action, mark your calendars for the US theatrical release on August 9th. As for our friends across the pond, stay tuned for the UK release date, it's coming your way soon.

