''It’s better than drugs': Hunter Schafer Opens Up About Working On Dress & Looks; Calls It 'be a reason to live'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Hunter Schafer, the 25-year-old actor and model, is still in the process of settling into her new home in Los Angeles. Despite purchasing her first house a few months ago, Schafer's busy schedule promoting her role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has kept her away from home.

From Mismatched Hangers to Fireplace Dreams: Hunter Schafer's Journey in Homeownership

"I have, like, 10 of those," Schafer says with a laugh, acknowledging the abundance of mismatched clothing hangers. "It's so bad."

Navigating the process of homeownership, Schafer admits to being a work in progress herself. With each step, she's learning the ins and outs of property transactions and discovering newfound interests, such as different types of grass seed. "It's very big-girl things," she remarks, reflecting on her evolving responsibilities.

The prospect of designing her own space both excites and overwhelms Schafer. She revels in the freedom to personalize her home to her liking, envisioning cozy additions like a library nook around the fireplace in her living room. Her eyes light up at the thought, imagining the warmth of a crackling fire. "Can you imagine a fire here?" she muses. "Having a live one sounds kind of scary. But I'll get the hang of it."

Hunter Schafer's journey epitomizes the spirit of self-directed learning, both in her personal life and in her art. At the tender age of 19, with no prior acting experience, she landed a role in HBO's acclaimed series Euphoria and embarked on a crash course in acting. Despite the steep learning curve, Schafer transformed her character, Jules Vaughn, into an iconic figure for her generation.

For her upcoming lead role in the psychological thriller Cuckoo, Schafer immersed herself in various skills, from handling a butterfly knife to playing bass and mastering American Sign Language. Her dedication and boundless creative energy have left a lasting impression on her co-stars, including Dan Stevens, who recalls being awestruck by Schafer's talents. In a moment of downtime between scenes, Schafer effortlessly sketched a stunning portrait on a whiteboard, showcasing yet another facet of her artistic prowess.

Stevens reflects on the experience, marveling at Schafer's seemingly endless capabilities. “She absolutely fizzes with creative energy," he remarks.

“It’s just like it’s got to get out of her.” Schafer's multifaceted talents and relentless drive serve as a testament to her remarkable potential and indomitable spirit.

“We were just sort of chatting away and we looked up and there’s this beautiful face that she’s drawn on this board,” Stevens says. “Everyone’s like, Fucking hell, is there anything she can’t do?”

Hunter Schafer: The Rising Star with Many Faces

Just six years into her acting journey, Hunter Schafer finds herself in high demand, with a slew of exciting projects on the horizon. From a small role in an upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film to a part alongside heavyweights like Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway in David Lowery's Mother Mary, Schafer's star is undeniably on the rise.

But for Schafer, it's unlikely that her ambitions will stop there. She's not just an actor—she's a visual artist, an activist, a model, and a true polymath driven by her passion for creativity. This multifaceted approach to life seems to be par for the course among her generation of artists.

Despite describing herself as a proper ADHD girl who often loses track of time, Schafer exudes a bright and attentive energy. Throughout our time together, she rarely checks her phone, only using it to reminisce about past memories captured in photos. Fueled by her vape, matcha, and Coca-Cola, she maintains a playful and curious demeanor.

The only time Schafer declines to answer a question is when asked about her time at the notoriously selective Berlin nightclub Berghain—a devoted techno fan, she's determined not to mess up her vibe with them, indicating her intention to return in the future.

Stylist Dara Allen describes Schafer as someone with an obsessive understanding of art, fashion, and culture, capable of engaging in deep conversations on these topics. Yet, at the same time, Schafer is also known for her lightheartedness and willingness to embrace fun and silliness.

Schafer's journey into the public eye began at just 17 years old when she became the youngest plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging North Carolina's discriminatory House Bill 2 (HB2). Her activism catapulted her into the spotlight, leading to opportunities in modeling and acting, particularly her role in Euphoria, where she became one of the most prominent young trans stars of her generation.

Reflecting on her whirlwind decade, Schafer acknowledges the challenges she's faced and the rapid growth she's experienced.

Despite the ups and downs, she recognizes the need to be deliberate and intentional in her actions, especially given the weight of her identity as a trans person and the scrutiny that comes with fame. For Schafer, each day presents new opportunities for growth and discovery, and she approaches them with a sense of purpose and determination.

“In some ways it’s really lucky, because I feel like it’s prepared me for the life I have now,” she continues. “But in other ways it’s like, I don’t know, you should have just been a kid and been a dumbass.”

Hunter Schafer's Artistic Sanctuary: A Haven of Creativity and Self-Expression

Hunter Schafer envisions her art studio as a sanctuary for creative expression, a space where she can freely explore her passions and talents. Her plans include transforming the room by ripping up the carpet and filling it with sewing tables, a drafting desk, and her collection of oil paints.

With everything she needs at her fingertips, Schafer aims to seamlessly blend her love for clothing design, painting, and drawing, allowing her to indulge in her artistic endeavors whenever inspiration strikes.

Long before her foray into acting, Schafer harbored dreams of pursuing artistry. Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside her three younger siblings, Schafer's childhood was nurtured by her parents, Katy and Mac, who encouraged her creative pursuits. When boredom struck, she would retreat to the coffee table with paper and crayons, immersing herself in crafting paper dolls and staging elaborate plays.

Drawing became more than just a pastime, it became a lifeline. Immersed in the world of comic books and inspired by artists like Skottie Young, Schafer dreamt of becoming an illustrator. Drawing served as an avenue for self-expression, allowing her to explore her feelings about her gender identity by creating female characters and designing their outfits.

“I’m pretty sure I needed it as a way to externalise what I didn’t feel I could externalise with myself,” Schafer says. “I was a trans kid who didn’t transition until I was in high school. I had this whole world and person inside of me that couldn’t come out in the way it was supposed to. I think I really needed it as a tool.”

Schafer's journey of self-discovery and activism began at a young age. In middle school, she bravely came out as gay to her parents, and later, in her first year of high school, she shared her identity as transgender with them.

Schafer's commitment to advocacy became even more apparent in 2016 when she joined the fight against North Carolina's discriminatory House Bill 2 (HB2) alongside organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

For Schafer, her involvement in the lawsuit against HB2 wasn't just about challenging the law; it was also about raising awareness and fostering acceptance for transgender individuals on a broader scale. Almost overnight, she found herself thrust into the national spotlight, writing powerful op-eds and visual essays for publications like Teen Vogue and Rookie, and appearing in local news segments. Throughout it all, Schafer's parents stood unwaveringly by her side, providing unwavering support and solidarity.

Despite her fears of public speaking, Schafer's father, comfortable with addressing congregations from the pulpit, sometimes spoke on her behalf at public events. Both her parents frequently gave interviews, highlighting their commitment to supporting their daughter and her legal battle.

Looking back on those tumultuous times, Schafer acknowledges the immense responsibility she carried and the profound impact it had on her life.

"It was a lot of responsibility, and life-changing in a way that I don’t think I even understood until it had already happened," Schafer reflects.

"I think they felt a duty to protect me." Through their unwavering support and advocacy, Schafer's parents played an integral role in shaping her journey and empowering her to make a difference in the world.

From North Carolina Dreams to New York City Realities

After the repeal of HB2 in March 2017, Hunter Schafer found herself at a crossroads. She was in her senior year at an arts-based high school and had secured acceptance to study fashion design at Central Saint Martins in London.

However, she decided to put those plans on hold when she landed her first modeling job in New York City. Reflecting on that pivotal moment, Schafer recalls experiencing a cathartic release of emotion during the flight to New York.

The opportunity to be on a commercial set, earning money for being in front of the camera, was a profound validation for Schafer. Despite the support she had received at home during her adolescence, the struggle with feeling like she was in the "wrong body" had clouded her vision of the future. But suddenly, she found herself living a reality beyond her wildest dreams. The paycheck from her first modeling gig was enough to facilitate a move to New York City.

At just 18 years old, Schafer signed with a modeling agency and left North Carolina behind, settling into a converted knitting mill in Bushwick, Brooklyn, where she shared living space with four or sometimes five other housemates.

Now, in her Los Angeles home, Schafer reminisces as she retrieves her old journals and shares some of her early illustrations, including fashion designs she had drawn at the tender age of 10.

Among them is a cropped orange vest top adorned with figures holding hands, paired with flared blue jeans featuring the word friends along the hem. As she flips through a high school journal, she lands on a page with a whimsical illustration of a skeletal figure giving the finger alongside a defiant declaration: "Fuck skool, fuck skool, fuck skool. I just want to go to New York and never leave!!! I want to start living."

"Ew, it's so bad," she chuckles, before adding, "But hey, it happened. I did the thing." In those moments, Schafer reflects on the journey that has led her to where she is today, embracing the twists and turns with a mix of nostalgia and gratitude.

Schafer's Journey: Finding Solace on the Open Road Amidst Uncertainty

Schafer found solace in conversations with her close friend and Euphoria co-star Zendaya, reflecting on the unexpected pauses their acting careers encountered due to Covid delays and industry strikes. For Schafer, the disruptions felt disorienting, particularly as she had moved into an apartment directly across from the studio where they were set to film season two of the show.

In March 2020, just as filming was about to commence, production was abruptly suspended indefinitely. Schafer, then only 21 years old, found herself grappling with the uncertainty and isolation brought on by the pandemic.

Alone in her apartment, she stared out at the studio lot, feeling a profound sense of longing for the work she was supposed to be doing. Like many, she struggled during this period, but for Schafer, it was unlike any rough patch she had experienced before.

Although Schafer has previously discussed this time with a hint of nonchalance, describing it as a period that involved a mental breakdown followed by a spontaneous cross-country road trip, she admits that it was, in reality, an intense and prolonged personal crisis. Feeling isolated and adrift in a new city, she realized she needed help.

In May, Schafer made the decision to leave Los Angeles behind and embark on a journey eastward, aiming for her sister's home in Boone, North Carolina. The moment she hit the open road, she felt a weight lift off her shoulders. "It was the happiest I had been during Covid at that point," she recalls. With each mile traveled, she found a renewed sense of purpose and freedom, cruising through states like Arizona, Texas, and Kentucky before finally arriving in Boone five days later.

The journey served as a much-needed escape, providing Schafer with a sense of direction and a reprieve from the turmoil of the past months. As she navigated the open road, she found comfort in the simple act of moving forward, embracing the freedom and possibility that lay ahead.

During her extended stay in Boone, North Carolina, Hunter Schafer found unexpected creative inspiration alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Together, they embarked on the writing journey that would eventually give birth to Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob a special episode centered around Schafer's character, Jules.

Serving as co-executive producer and co-writer, Schafer poured her heart and soul into the episode, describing it as one of the most artistically fulfilling experiences of her career.

The decision to focus on Jules' perspective came amidst a backdrop of online criticism, with fans of the show often skewing toward Team Rue, Zendaya's character and Jules' best friend and love interest.

Schafer and Levinson saw the special episode as an opportunity to delve deeper into Jules' story, providing a more nuanced portrayal of her character. For Schafer, the chance to revisit and further develop Jules was incredibly rewarding.

Despite the challenges of television production, Schafer appreciates the ongoing opportunity to explore and refine her character over time. As rumors swirl about the direction of Euphoria season three, including the possibility of a time jump, Schafer remains tight-lipped.

While she can neither confirm nor deny these speculations, she acknowledges their presence in the media, hinting at the tantalizing possibilities that lie ahead for both the show and her character.

Looking back on that challenging period now, Hunter Schafer sees it as a transformative experience—a baptism by fire, if you will. It marked the first time in her adult life that she made a choice purely for her own well-being, rather than because a job demanded it.

“I lived where I had to live for modelling and went where people told me to go,” she says. For Euphoria, “I moved right across the street from the studio.” Her choice to leave LA helped her realise something. “I have to be in control and decide how to survive this,” she remembers thinking. “It got dark, but I confronted a lot.”

Schafer anticipates the inevitable moment when she'll have to bid farewell to Jules, the character that has thus far defined her career. "She's deeply intertwined with who I am as a person and who I was at that age," she muses. "She feels like an artifact of a younger version of myself." Yet, until that day arrives, Schafer remains open to new challenges, embracing opportunities for growth and experiencing heartbreak along the way.

Her venture into filming Cuckoo in Germany in 2022 marked her first foray onto a film set and her first project not under the guidance of Sam Levinson. "I was nervous that I wouldn’t be able to deliver the same kind of performance with completely new people in a new country, on a new set, and on a completely different format of filmmaking," she admits. "There were these barriers that I felt like I had to break. It was like having the training wheels off."

Dan Stevens, her co-star in Cuckoo, attests that Schafer's performance belied any indication that it was her first time on a movie set. Nevertheless, he observed her personal growth throughout the filming process. "You could see her grow into the role and almost grow into herself in terms of realizing, 'Oh, I can do this,'" he reflects.

Schafer's director on Cuckoo, Tilman Singer, was thoroughly impressed by her performance. "Hunter has a special thing," Singer remarks. "She has a really unique way of showing her emotions, and being fearless about it. She’s relaxed, but she’s not casual." Their bond extended beyond the set, often finding them on the dance floor in Cologne, indulging in techno beats. "She likes really hard stuff," Singer adds with admiration.

For Schafer, the experience was enlightening. "Now that I’ve figured out the craft of acting and it’s not this terrifying thing that I feel like I’ve been thrown into, I get it," she explains. "I can really find some levity and some joy in it."

During filming, Schafer was still grappling with the aftermath of a breakup with actor and singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, whom she met while filming Euphoria season two in 2021. "I had all these pent-up emotions," she recalls. Playing her character Gretchen in Cuckoo provided an outlet to exorcise those breakup feelings. Though she and Fike reunited after her return from Germany, they eventually called it off again last April.

Reflecting on her relationship with Fike, Schafer acknowledges its transformative impact. "I had never dated a man before Dominic," she reveals. "I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love." Being with Fike helped Schafer confront and work through her past feelings of disdain towards men. "It really opened me up in that way," she says, smiling.

Schafer reflects on her experience publicly dating another famous person for the first time, which intensified the exposure and pain of their breakup. "I had dated other famous people before, but people didn’t know about it," she explains. "It was completely different."

When asked about her past relationships, Schafer chooses not to divulge specific names, indicating that those who care enough and have done their research might already be aware. However, when prompted about someone she was recently seen furniture shopping with, Schafer confirms with a laugh that it was indeed Rosalía, the Spanish pop star, with whom she dated for about five months in the autumn and winter of 2019. Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, Schafer expresses pride in their friendship today, emphasizing that Rosalía is family to her regardless of their romantic history.

"It’s been so much speculation for so long," Schafer reflects. "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!’ " Ultimately, though, she feels comfortable sharing their past relationship, noting that she believes Rosalía feels the same way.

As of their conversation, Schafer is single and taking her time to heal from her previous breakup before considering a new relationship. "I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else," she affirms.

Schafer's Artistic Evolution: Beyond Identity-Based Expression

Schafer reflects on her journey as an artist and the evolution of her artistic expression. In high school, much of her artwork was a response to the tumultuous political climate surrounding HB2 in North Carolina, with pieces directly addressing her identity as a transgender individual.

However, she now feels less inclined to create art that is solely tethered to her personal story or neatly encapsulates the trans experience. Instead, she seeks to explore more unrestricted and expansive themes in her work, freeing herself from the constraints of identity-based art.

While Schafer acknowledges the impact of her portrayal of Jules in Euphoria as a multidimensional trans character, she looks forward to a time when her identity, along with that of other queer and trans individuals, isn't the focal point of every discussion or interview. She acknowledges the importance of this shift and acknowledges that it hasn't occurred organically but rather through strategic efforts to shift the narrative away from focusing solely on her trans identity.

Schafer has even begun avoiding explicitly mentioning her trans identity in interviews, a deliberate choice aimed at moving beyond the narrow lens through which she is sometimes perceived by the media.

She acknowledges the unique responsibilities and pressures that come with being one of the most prominent transgender individuals in the media spotlight. While she feels a sense of duty to advocate for trans rights, she also believes that her ability to decenter her trans identity from her public narrative can ultimately help her achieve more and contribute positively to the movement.

Schafer's decision to prioritize her career and personal growth over constantly discussing her trans identity reflects a strategic approach to advancing societal understanding and acceptance.

Having spent her formative years advocating for trans rights and portraying a trans character on screen, Schafer recognizes the importance of continuously breaking stereotypes and challenging societal norms. She understands the paradox of needing to address her trans identity openly while also working towards a future where such discussions are no longer necessary.

Despite the challenges she faces, Schafer has embraced a pragmatic outlook, accepting that not everyone will understand or accept her identity, and she's no longer interested in trying to convince them otherwise. Instead, she focuses on surrounding herself with love and pursuing her passions, allowing her to navigate the complexities of fame and activism with grace and maturity.

Exploring Spiritual Dimensions of Trans Identity Through Art

Schafer finds solace and meaning in exploring the spiritual and internal aspects of her trans identity. Through her artistic endeavors, such as directing music videos, she seeks to connect with fellow trans individuals and explore the shared experiences that unite them across time and space.

Reflecting on a conversation with musician Anohni, Schafer recalls being struck by the notion that trans existence is deeply rooted in nature's persistence. Despite the challenges faced by trans individuals, the fact that trans people have existed throughout history and continue to emerge speaks to a cosmic and mystical quality inherent in their identity.

Schafer sees a profound connection between trans art and a shared frequency or aesthetic that emerges from their unique experiences. This sense of unity and shared experience carries a spiritual and almost magical quality for her, providing a source of strength and resilience despite the hardships faced by the trans community.

Ultimately, Schafer embraces the spiritual dimension of her trans identity, recognizing both the challenges and the beauty inherent in being part of a community with such a rich and diverse cultural and artistic heritage.

Embracing Diverse Creative Paths Beyond Acting

Schafer's journey into acting often feels like a serendipitous adventure rather than a predetermined path. Despite her success in the field, she remains open to exploring various other passions and interests in her life.

She contemplates the diverse avenues her future could take, including a return to her art practice with aspirations for a gallery show and a desire to establish a fashion house after pursuing formal education in fashion design.

In addition to her acting ambitions, Schafer envisions herself delving into music, possibly starring in a rom-com or a musical, and continuing to develop her skills on the bass guitar. Her multifaceted aspirations extend to DJing parties and owning a home in New York City, where she feels a strong connection to the vibrant social and cultural scene.

Writing and directing also hold significant appeal to Schafer, inspired by creators like Michaela Coel. She admires Coel's versatile career and aims to similarly explore narrative projects that resonate with her experiences and perspectives. While dreaming of creating a show centered around trans girls, Schafer acknowledges the importance of honing her directing skills through music videos and short films before embarking on larger-scale projects.

Driven by her Capricorn nature, Schafer embraces the desire for control in her creative endeavors, seeking to shape her artistic vision with precision and intentionality. Despite the uncertainty of where her journey may lead, Schafer remains steadfast in her pursuit of diverse and fulfilling creative expressions.

Schafer's aspiration to emulate Michaela Coel's career reflects her multifaceted creative ambitions, extending beyond acting into writing and directing. Her admiration for Coel's work, particularly I May Destroy You, drives her to explore narrative projects that resonate with her experiences and perspectives.

Schafer's involvement in Mother Mary has facilitated connections with Coel and her co-star Hathaway, providing inspiration and collaboration opportunities.

As Schafer immerses herself in rewatching shows like Girls, she draws inspiration for potential narrative projects, including a series centered around trans girls.

However, she recognizes the importance of honing her directing skills further before delving into larger-scale endeavors like helming her own show or feature film. Her Capricorn disposition fuels her desire for control in her creative endeavors, driving her to meticulously shape her artistic vision.

This innate sensibility traces back to Schafer's childhood, where she would envision outfits for paper dolls and meticulously bring them to life.

For Schafer, the process of creating something from her imagination and seeing it materialize holds an unparalleled joy that she describes as better than drugs. This passion for creation serves as a driving force in her life, providing her with a profound sense of purpose and fulfillment.

