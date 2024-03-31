Who is Rebecca Koltun? TikToker who got paralyzed during college ski trip shares humorous take on story

Rebecca Koltun had been eagerly anticipating her trip with friends from Binghamton University to Stratton Mountain in Vermont. They had big plans to celebrate the end of their senior year. For Rebecca, returning to Stratton Mountain held a special significance—it was where she first learned to ski at just 3 years old.

But what was supposed to be a fun weekend getaway took a terrifying turn. The last memory Rebecca has is being picked up by her friends on the morning of March 13, 2021. The next thing she knew, days later, she woke up in the ICU, unable to move from the neck down and relying on a ventilator to breathe.

Near-Death Skiing Experience: Long Island Resident Rebecca Recounts Traumatic Fall

Recalling the traumatic incident, now 24-year-old Rebecca, who resides in Long Island, New York, recounts being told about a severe fall she had experienced.

She barely spent 10 minutes on the mountain before the accident occurred, and by the time she was rescued, she had no pulse. It was sheer luck that an EMT happened to be skiing nearby and spotted her. Thanks to his quick thinking, ski patrol was able to transport her off the mountain and get her the urgent medical attention she needed.

Advertisement

Transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire following her accident, Rebecca Koltun was diagnosed with a severe C1-C2 spinal cord injury, the highest point of the spinal cord. The injury left her completely paralyzed from the neck down, unable to move her arms or legs, and reliant on a ventilator to breathe.

In the initial aftermath, Rebecca grappled with the devastating reality of her condition. She remembers feeling as though her life had come to a sudden halt. The realization of her new circumstances took time to sink in, compounded by the haze of medication and the shock her body endured in the wake of the accident.

ALSO READ: The Bachelor Season 28: Finalist Daisy Kent Reveals What She Will Do With Her Finale Dress

Finding Healing Through Humor: Rebecca Koltun Shares Skiing Mishap on Social Media

Three years have passed since the accident, and Rebecca Koltun has discovered a unique form of healing through sharing her story on social media, infused with humor. Embracing her natural inclination to find levity in even the most challenging situations, she uses humor as a coping mechanism, particularly in dealing with the aftermath of her injury.

"It's just part of my personality to make jokes about serious topics," she explains. "It helps me cope, especially with my injury. Many of my TikTok videos have a darker humor tone."

Taking to platforms like TikTok, she crafts content with a darker humor tone, finding connection and solace in sharing her experiences with others.

Reflecting on her arduous journey, Rebecca Koltun recalls spending 17 days in the ICU before being transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, a renowned facility specializing in spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

During her four-and-a-half-month stay at Spaulding, Rebecca underwent rigorous therapy sessions aimed at regaining function and independence. It was here that she received a diaphragmatic pacer, a device that allowed her to breathe on her own without the assistance of a ventilator.

However, the road to recovery was far from easy. Rebecca encountered a multitude of obstacles, including bouts of pneumonia and stomach issues, which took a toll on her mental and emotional well-being. "Yeah, I wanted to give up. I was mad at the world, mad that someone had saved me at a certain point," she admits.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Role Did Chance Perdomo Play In Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina? Character Explored Amid His Death At 27

From Therapy to Artistry: Rebecca's Painting Journey Through Recovery

To aid in her recovery, Rebecca turned to painting, initially using it as a therapeutic tool to improve her neck strength and mobility. "They just did it to get my neck moving and strengthen my neck," she says. "I was frustrated because I couldn't do anything because my neck was so stiff. It was hard for me to do, but I got better at it."

Even after leaving Spaulding, Rebecca continued her artistic journey during her four-month stay at Glen Cove Hospital on Long Island. There, she worked with an art therapist who would hold the canvas in front of her while she used a mouth stick to hold the paintbrush and create her art.

Today, painting remains a significant part of Rebecca's life. She regularly shares her artwork on TikTok and even sells her pieces online. "Etsy in bio!," she captioned one of her TikTok videos showcasing her paintings, demonstrating her resilient spirit and creative passion.

Rebecca's TikTok Journey of Resilience

During her third hospitalization, Rebecca Koltun had a lightbulb moment: she decided to share her story on TikTok. Collaborating with her occupational therapist, they brainstormed video ideas, and to Rebecca's surprise, her posts resonated with countless viewers, many videos garnering over 1 million views.

"It's just been nice to talk about people who have been through something traumatic like this and life-altering, and they understand the difficulties of seeing your parents go through something so difficult and having everything taken away in a second," she continues.

And she is not letting her injury hold her back. "I go to physical therapy twice a week," she says.

"I do a bike for my legs and my arms, not just to keep the muscle tone and get blood flowing and stuff and get a little bit of cardiovascular exercise. Emotionally, I keep going every day. I don't have a choice. I want just to move forward and not dwell on the past and just try to stay positive."

Advertisement

Defying Expectations: Journey of Joy and Adventure

Despite her disability, Rebecca Koltun has steadfastly refused to let it hinder her pursuit of joy and adventure. In May 2023, she attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium, radiating confidence in a silver bedazzled top. "Checkmate, we couldn't lose," she captioned a photo from the concert, showcasing her indomitable spirit.

Earlier this year, in February, Rebecca embarked on a magical trip to Disney World in Orlando with her family. Sharing vibrant pictures and videos of herself on rides, she captioned the post with a simple yet powerful message, "Have a magical day."

Reflecting on her journey, Rebecca expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of her friends and the ability to engage in activities she loves.

"I have so many friends that support me and to be able to do all these activities that I do. I didn't think it would ever be possible," she says. "It is weird knowing that I'm like three years out. It is bittersweet. It feels so far away, and I don't want to forget the memories of all the fun things I used to do, but also the same time, I am proud of how far I've come in three years."

Survival and Resilience: Rebecca's Journey Three Years On

On March 13, Rebecca Koltun commemorated the third anniversary of her injury with a poignant TikTok post. In the video, she sits in front of a dessert adorned with a candle. As the moment unfolds, someone removes the tube from her ventilator and directs it towards the dessert, symbolically blowing out the candle.

"March 13, 2021-I'm still here!," she captioned the heartfelt TikTok.

The post garnered an outpouring of support and encouragement from viewers, with one TikToker expressing, "The laugh I let out happy survival-versary!!"

The heartfelt response underscored the strength and resilience that Rebecca continues to embody as she navigates her journey of survival and perseverance.

ALSO READ: Witness Rebecca Koltun's Inspirational Journey From Being Paralyzed To TikTok Frenzy; Here's What We Know