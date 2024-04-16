Dark Matter Series: Joel Edgerton And Jennifer Connelly Steer Through Alternate Realities

Apple TV+ has recently released a preview for its upcoming sci-fi thriller called Dark Matter. The show stars Joel Edgerton and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly, along with Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley. It's based on a popular book by Blake Crouch and will have nine episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on May 8, and then one new episode will come out every Wednesday until June 26, 2024.

Dark Matter tells the story of Jason Dessen, played by Edgerton, who is a physicist and family man. One night, he gets taken to another version of his life while walking in Chicago. Trying to return home becomes a nightmare as he faces different versions of himself and his loved ones. He must navigate through these alternate realities to save his true family from a dangerous enemy, himself. Blake Crouch, the author of the book, is heavily involved in the series as the creator, executive producer, and writer.

Dark matter Trailer reveals plot twist

The trailer for Dark Matter has sparked discussion among fans because it reveals a major plot twist from the book. While this might spoil the surprise for some viewers, the show still promises an exciting and engaging storyline. Despite knowing the twist, fans of similar sci-fi adventures are likely to enjoy Dark Matter.

The official tagline of Apple TV+ reads, "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series follows Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

The cast of Dark Matter is also impressive, featuring talented actors like Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and Jimmi Simpson. With Apple TV+'s reputation for producing high-quality sci-fi shows, viewers can expect Dark Matter to be well-made and visually stunning.

Watch the Dark Matter trailer here;

About Apple TV+ entertainment

Dark Matter adds to Apple TV+'s lineup of popular sci-fi shows like Foundation, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Silo, For All Mankind, and Invasion. Apple TV+ offers a variety of entertainment, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and family shows. Since its launch in 2019, it has received numerous awards and nominations for its original content, such as Ted Lasso and CODA.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

