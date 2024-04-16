Rebecca Ferguson, one of the main stars and executive producers of the hit show Silo on Apple TV+, has given us some exciting news about what's ahead. Silo is a show based on books by Hugh Howey. Following the story of people living in an underground silo to escape a dangerous outside world. Here's what

During her recent interview with Collider, Rebecca Ferguson has hinted at two more seasons of Silo, bringing the total to four. And here's the kicker, they want to film seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back to wrap up the series.

What did Rebecca Ferguson say about upcoming seasons of Silo?

Ferguson told Collider said, "I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons."

She added, "So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

About the scientific thriller show Silo

The show has gained a lot of praise, making it one of the top sci-fi series on Apple TV+, alongside other popular shows like Foundation and Constellation. The first two seasons have already been a hit, with the second season's filming finishing up in March 2024.

Silo has won over audiences with its outstanding blend of cast, story plot, and unexpected plot twists. The first season introduces us to characters like Allison and Holston, whose lives in the silo are full of secrets and mysteries. But it's Juliette who emerges as the main character, uncovering truths that turn the story more thrilling.

The show also dives deep into the world of the silo, exploring its society, politics, and history. And as the first season ends, it's clear that there's much more to uncover about this fascinating world.

With plans for two more seasons in the works, fans can look forward to more twists, turns, and revelations as Silo reaches its conclusion. And with Ferguson leading the charge both on-screen and behind the scenes, it's sure to be an epic ending to the fan-favorite series.

