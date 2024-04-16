'Don't Say, Show Me Leg': Hannah Waddingham Calls Out Photographer On Red Carpet; Tells She Won't Stand Sexist Remarks

Hannah Waddingham showed women how it's done! The actress called out a disrespectful photographer who demanded, "Show me leg" on a red carpet. Visibly upset, she gave a quick and apt response before walking away!

Hannah Waddingham calls out photographer for his sexist remark

The Ted Lasso actress has a no-tolerance policy for disrespectful comments, as it should be. On April 14, she arrived at the Oliver Awards and posed for the paps on the carpet. However, the event soon turned sour as she heard a photographer demand, “Show me leg,” which left her hurt and upset.

An X user with the username @odeiotedlasso shared the video. Although the comment is not audible, Waddingham’s bold response could be heard. “Oh my god. You’d never say that to a man, my friend,” she said. “Don’t be a dick. Otherwise, I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No.” And she walked off! Away from the cameras amidst the crowd’s cheer and applause for her savage and bold reply.

Fans react to the video

Waddingham's response has since gone viral, with 1.6 million views and counting. The X users have shared their reactions and deemed the Fall Guy actress an inspiration for girls. The user who shared the video captioned it, "Long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself."

"This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit," she continued. Another user wrote, "I not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an asshole misogynistic prick photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud." Another user commented, "What a moment."

Hannah Waddingham took some souvenirs from the Ted Lasso sets

In January 2024, during an interview, Waddingham revealed that she took some stuff from the sets of the beloved series Ted Lasso, where she plays Rebecca Welton. "I was constantly asking — first of all, I don't think of it as stealing. I think it's lovingly rehoming…" she said.

"Actually, my things were not material things. I can't tell you how many times I asked about clothes and shoes and hats and coats, seeing as I chose them anyways," she revealed to People's reporter at the PEOPLE X IHG event.

The actress who famously played Septa Unella on Game of Thrones revealed that she took the army man given to her character by the protagonist Ted Lasso.

"When you give me the army man, I kept him zipped in my hero bag, my gray Dolce [& Gabbana] bag, which someone threw across the set one day, and I was like, what are you doing?" she said. Waddingham also took her character's first tickets from season three of the show.