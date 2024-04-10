Who was Peter Higgs? Physicist who shed light on dark matter passes away at 94

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Peter Ware Higgs, a renowned British physicist whose groundbreaking work reshaped our understanding of the universe, died at 94, as per a BBC report. Higgs was born on May 29, 1929, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, the son of an English father and a Scottish mother.

Despite facing health challenges such as asthma, Higgs showed a strong interest in physics from an early age. He earned a first-class honors degree in physics from King's College, University of London, in 1950. His interest in the universe's mysteries grew as he pursued a master's and doctorate, focusing on molecular vibrations.

Pioneering work and scientific contributions

Higgs' contributions to theoretical physics were monumental. In 1964, he and five other physicists proposed a theoretical mechanism to explain the origin of mass in the universe. This groundbreaking theory, commonly known as the Higgs mechanism, transformed particle physics.

Higgs' seminal paper, written during walks in the hills around Edinburgh, laid the groundwork for understanding how particles acquire mass, a concept that was initially dismissed but later proven to be one of the most important scientific discoveries of the last century.

Nobel prize and legacy

Higgs' work culminated in the discovery of the Higgs boson particle, which was announced in 2012 by CERN, the European nuclear research organization. This discovery, enabled by the Large Hadron Collider, confirmed the existence of the elusive particle and completed the Standard Model of particle physics.

Higgs and Belgian physicist Francois Englert were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 for their pioneering contributions to the field. Their research not only provided critical insights into the fundamental nature of matter but also paved the way for further investigation of phenomena such as dark matter and dark energy, which continue to pique the interest of cosmologists around the world.

In addition to his scientific achievements, Higgs was renowned for his modesty and commitment to his work. He led a modest life in Edinburgh, even despite the great importance of his work. Generations of physicists were inspired by his love of science and unwavering dedication to solving the mysteries of the universe.

