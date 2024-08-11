David Boreanaz Reveals He Was Suprised To Meet Young Fans Of Bones Years After It Ended; See Here

Recently, David Boreanaz expressed his surprise about how Bones has continued to catch the attention of new generation fans years after it ended. Originally aired between 2005 and 2017, the show remains popular among millennials especially now that it is available for streaming on platforms like Hulu and Prime Video.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Boreanaz, who is currently promoting his latest show’s final season, SEAL Team, talked about an interesting story. During one of his appearances at LIVE with Kelly and Mark recently, he was amazed by a surprising group of fans. "These two younger girls were there for a fashion show, literally like 10 years old and 12,” Boreanaz said wondering if it was possible for such young kids to have been watching something that had gone off the air so many years ago.

Special Agent Seeley Booth, played by Boreanaz in Bones, and forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Bones Brennan (Deschanel) are a dynamic duo. This show had a unique blend of crime solving and humor, as said by Boreanaz who confirmed that his work was fulfilling. The two actors also got to know each other off the set to improve their performances."Emily Deschanel and I were like, 'How do we change the spectrum of half-hour procedural?'" he said. They would sometimes go over their roles with an acting instructor on weekends and rewrite some scenes for compatibility. He added that it was more than just reciting lines; they had to create real connections between them.

However much he cared about the production, it is funny that he claims not have learned anything significant about forensics from his character. "Emily was the forensic. I was just the sarcastic cop with the weird props, and I just engaged in that humor."

He gained a lot of reputation from being in the TV series Bones but he said it was different from what he does now in the show. He is given a tough role to play in SEAL Team which has resulted in physical problems. As a result of these show related issues, he said that lately he has had several MRIs done on his body. “I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to... I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It’s been quite a journey," he elaborated. This was part of the reason for starting to wrap up this series.

As Boreanaz wraps up his time on SEAL Team, he is looking towards future endeavors. Although he couldn’t go into any specifics, there were hints about exciting things ahead.“I have plans," He continued with,"My work ethic is always head on a swivel, be in the now, don't look back, don't look far down the pipeline."

The final season of SEAL Team premiered on August 11, with the first two episodes streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The show will continue to drop new episodes every week. His long career that lasted for over 27 years has seen him play some notable roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Angel. This is captured in his latest experience in Bones and Seal Team. They are versatile shows that appeal to all generations.

As an enduring success, Bones keeps attracting new fans and this pleases Boreanaz as he looks forward to the next step in his career.

