'It's a Rocky Road': Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Gives a Glimpse Into the Upcoming 21st Season of the Show.

The drama on TV’s favorite medical drama might be getting more intense. As Grey’s Anatomy gets ready to return for its 21st season, the show’s star, Kevin McKidd, is giving a glimpse into the future of two of the show’s prominent characters. Kevin, who plays the role of Dr. Owen Hunt, ‘thinks it’s going to be a rocky road.’

Kevin McKidd, who waltzes into the show Grey’s Anatomy and in our lives in Season 5, has continued to be a series favorite for fans. Kevin, who recently starred as Andrew Bloom in the much-awaited novel-to-movie adaptation, It Ends With Us, is excited about his return to his natural habitat on Grey’s Anatomy.

But while McKidd is excited about stepping back into the role of Owen, he also has his worries. Dr Owen Hunt has been through a lot in the seasons that he has appeared on the show, from his character going through PTSD to his tumultuous relationship with Sandra Oh’s Christina Yang. Hunt finally found love with Dr. Teddy, played by the stunning Kim Raver, but the last time we saw them, Teddy and Owen were in quite hot waters.

Kevin McKidd answered a few curious questions from the fans when he walked the red carpet for the Blake Lively starrer. When asked about what the future holds for Doctors Teddy and Owen, Kevin teased the fans and said, “It's a rocky road for them to come back to the hospital; it's a lot of fun when it happens.”

The Made Of Honor star elaborated, “I can't say too much about it, but it causes some tension between Teddy and Owen as well.” But talking about their future, he said, “Because there's been some decisions made, but I think they're going to fight through it. But it's a little bit rocky for a little moment.”

Through the years, there have been many exits and controversies surrounding the cast; Kevin is actually one of the members who has been deeply involved in the show, not just starring in it but also directing multiple episodes.

He has been part of the show since 2008, and when asked if he has considered moving on, Mckidd said that he does not know the answer to that question. But he insisted that he was happy playing the part.

The Percy Jackson star also revealed the secret behind his longevity interest in playing Owen Hunt. Kevin credited the new showrunner, Meg Marines, with freshening up the characters and giving them something new to do.

McKidd also got a little nostalgic thinking about his long journey on the show and how the cast and crew are like ‘his family.’ He continued, “I've been there for 15 years; I can't believe it. I've not been anywhere for 15 years.” Kevin McKidd concluded, "So it feels like family now. It would be a lot to walk away from. So I'm happy there.”

Kevin’s love and loyalty for the show are heartwarming, and fans are excited to see his turn, especially since he was one of the original cast members. The new 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere September 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

