Daymond John, Dara Reneé And More Celebrities Help Disney Dreamers Academy Deliver Rousing Sendoff to 100 Teens

At Walt Disney World Resort, 100 teens were part of Disney Dreamers Academy, where they had an amazing week ending with a heartfelt graduation ceremony.

Celebrities like Daymond John from Shark Tank, Dara Reneé from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lance Gross from House of Payne, and Sanya Richards-Ross from The Real Housewives of Atlanta were there to support them.

The night before the graduation, DJ Big Tigger gave Kyla Marie Griffith, an aspiring DJ from Laurelton, NY, a special moment. He even invited her to help him DJ the final party, creating unforgettable memories.

The graduation ceremony was full of Disney magic, with entertainment, characters, confetti, and music. It included a class ring ceremony that brought tears of joy to the students, parents, and chaperones.

Who were the chosen 100 teens to graduate from Disney Dreamers Academy

Walt Disney Resort informed that these 100 students, mostly Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, were chosen from thousands of applicants nationwide. They, along with a parent or guardian, got a free trip to Walt Disney World. The program aimed to introduce them to new opportunities and teach them valuable skills like leadership and effective communication.

The program introduced them to valuable life skills, leadership, communication, and networking. They participated in interactive workshops aligned with their dreams, exploring diverse career paths in business, entertainment, and sciences, including opportunities within The Walt Disney Company. They learned about different careers and how to network reported the Walt Disney Resort.

The Disney Dreamers Academy program is a way for Walt Disney World to support diverse communities by inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams. Over the years, it has helped over 1,600 students nationwide. Many graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performers, entrepreneurs, and more. Some even come back to mentor new Disney Dreamers.

Established in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy aims to inspire young leaders by providing personalized support and transformative experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.

