Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Friday's episode of Days of Our Lives, things get complicated for Maggie as she realizes her lawyers aren't as good as she thought. They don't even know that Greeks can stay in the US without a visit visa.

So, she comes up with a wild plan - marrying someone she barely knows. Konstantin suggests this plan, but he's not after a romantic relationship, just some benefits.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Meanwhile, Stephanie is curious about how Everett's hypnotherapy with Marlena is going. Everett lies, pretending it's going great when it's not. Jada overhears Rafe pushing Everett to sign divorce papers, setting her free.

While the adults deal with their mess, the kids in Salem are oblivious. Little Jude doesn't know his biological mom is sad over his "death" or that his adoptive dad is actually his bio dad.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Ava moves out of her apartment, leaving Tripp puzzled. Wendy, overhearing, steps in to check on them. Tripp expresses concern about Ava's constant troubles, but Wendy reassures him that living with a former Navy SEAL and police officer might keep her safer. They shift the conversation to Wendy's stressful first day at work, where she failed to find any leads on Clyde. Tripp suggests she seek professional help to cope with her anxiety.

Wendy worries about Ava's potential troubles in the future and admits her own struggles to Tripp. She's tired of living in fear and causing pain to her family. Tripp comforts her, promising his support.

At the DiMera mansion, Stefan arrives to find EJ there, upbeat after visiting Gabi in prison. Kristen joins them, surprised to see EJ out of jail. They discuss EJ's deal with Stefan, hinting at some agreement regarding worldly possessions. Kristen presses EJ for an explanation, but he deflects, leading to tension between them. EJ reveals that Stefan will soon resign from DiMera, and Kristen senses an opportunity for herself.

Meanwhile, at the Brady Pub, Ava settles in with Harris after moving out. EJ arrives to collect her resignation letter and keys. Tensions rise as EJ questions Harris's decision to set a cop killer free. Theresa confronts Alex at Titan about the failing Bella magazine. Alex offers her another job, but Theresa quits, feeling used.

