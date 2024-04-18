Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In tomorrow's Days of Our Lives episode, things get intense between the DiMera siblings. Kristen and Stefan, usually not big on teamwork, team up to stop EJ from taking over DiMera Enterprises.

They both want the top job for themselves, but EJ is the main obstacle right now. So, they'll do whatever it takes to make him look bad, even if they'll probably turn on each other later.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for next week

Meanwhile, Konstantin has been worrying about his visa expiring and not finding a job in the US. Maggie comes up with a brilliant idea: they could get married! Konstantin hadn't considered it himself, but Maggie's idea solved his problem.

Alex and Theresa, who used to date, are now roommates and business partners. Their company, Bella, is failing, but they're clueless about why. Alex isn't experienced in running an international company, and Theresa knows nothing about running a magazine.

Ava needs to retrieve a book of contacts from The Bistro for Clyde, with help from Harris, despite the risks involved.

Finally, Wendy opens up to Tripp about her fear after their kidnapping ordeal, expecting reassurance from him. But things might not go as she hopes.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Sloan's excitement over her newfound client's earnings contrasts with Eric's concern about their financial struggles. Upon noticing an error in Eric's budget, Sloan assures him she'll rectify it later.

Meanwhile, John takes charge of a search for Konstantin's ex-wife, while Marlena alerts him to Paulina's perilous situation. Paulina, in her quest to find her missing daughter, stumbles upon a secluded cabin.

Back at home, Konstantin frantically searches for a misplaced card essential for his plans to remain in Salem. Maggie, grappling with Konstantin's visa predicament, faces a tough decision.

Eric contemplates a job opportunity at The Spectator, with Leo extending his support.

Later, Julie returns to the cabin, expressing gratitude for Paulina's aid but harboring concerns about potential repercussions.

As John delves deeper into Konstantin's past, alarming revelations about his ex-wife come to light. Meanwhile, Konstantin begins packing his bags, resigned to his imminent departure from Salem.

In a surprising turn of events, Maggie extends a proposal to Konstantin, offering a solution to his visa woes and altering the course of their lives.

