Deadpool 3 Leaked Photos Offer New Look At Ryan Reynolds's MCU Character Variant In A New Look

Ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated untitled third Deadpool movie, fans have been waiting for the teaser release. With all the hype, the latest set photos tease a new look for Ryan Reynolds's Marvel character variant appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated superhero movie. As the movie is set to serve as Merc with the Mouth’s debut in the MCU, the hype is quite real.

Deadpool 3 set photos reveal a new look at a variant of the main character

Photos obtained by Daily Mail looks at the behind-the-scenes images where Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are all suited up, as they filmed in a new location. The Free Guy actor was spotted with long hair while wearing a slightly different version of his Deadpool suit. This seemingly teases one of the anti-hero’s variants, who is set to be featured in the upcoming third installment. As of writing, Dogpool has been the only variant that Reynolds has confirmed for Deadpool 3 as many are expected to appear.

How many variants will appear in Deadpool 3?

Many rumors also suggest Kidpool might also make an appearance as fans speculate about Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell’s potential involvement after he famously played a young version of Reynolds in 2022’s The Adam Project. The Director of the movie, Shawn Levy confirmed that the MCU movie will have multiple cameos by the Marvel characters.

The Deadpool actor is seen with non-scarred face, and a slightly altered suit as his partner is also seen in his iconic suit. Hugh Jackman is seen in his red and blue Wolverine suit. Verifying that this new long-haired look at Reynolds’s Deadpool is a Variant, more images show the new version interacting with Jackman and what appears to be the prime Variant of an unmasked Deadpool.

Ever since the project was first announced, production has been plagued by several casting rumors regarding the potential cameos that may appear in Deadpool 3. Some of the names expected to have a cameo in the movie are Jennifer Garner’s return as Elektra, Taylor Swift, John Cena, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, etc are some of the popular names rumored to appear in the movie.

