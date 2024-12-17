Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino Talk About Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's Growth Between Their Movies; Deets

Denis Villeneuve and Luca Guadagnino are two of the most acclaimed film directors of this generation. Amazed the audience with their highly intriguing outings, such as Bones and All, Blade Runner 2049, and more, the filmmakers have a lot of things in common.

For instance, the two have worked with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in their respective movies. Having an intriguing conversation on Variety’s Directors on Directors, Villeneuve and Guadagnino recalled how they saw the aforementioned two actors grow and evolve in the film industry.

It was Villeneuve who first thanked Luca Guadagnino for having Timothée Chalamet in his movie, Call Me by Your Name, as this is where the former saw the actor and first thought of having him play Paul Atreides in his Dune film series.

“There was something about that intelligence that I saw in his eyes and the maturity in that youth that you captured,” the Prisoners director stated.

Further talking about the Wonka actor, Denis Villeneuve added that when he first worked with Chalamet on the space opera entry, he noticed that the star was not used to films “of that size.”

Calling Timothee Chalamet young, the Arrival filmmaker also stated that back then, behind the camera he felt the actor “needed to be protected and taken care of.”

However, when the Beautiful Boy actor came back for Dune: Part Two, he had grown up between his role of Atreides and Guadagnino’s Bone and All, Villeneuve added.

Advertisement

The Enemy director then went on to talk about Zendaya appreciating the actress for her time in Challengers, stating that he was surprised by the way Zendaya had portrayed her other side on screen.

Adding to his words, the queer director too stated that Zendaya had done a great job. He then even mentioned that Zendaya isn't scared to play any character she is offered and also conquers the audience completely.

Zendaya played Tashi Donaldson, a former tennis player and coach, in Luca Guadagnino's 2024 movie. While in the Dune franchise, she plays Chani.

ALSO READ: Austin Butler Takes On Iconic 'Sigma Male' Role in Queer Director Luca Guadagnino's Upcoming American Psycho Adaptation