Austin Butler Takes On Iconic 'Sigma Male' Role in Queer Director Luca Guadagnino's Upcoming American Psycho Adaptation

Austin Butler is set to walk in the footsteps of pop culture's favorite "sigma male" as he takes on the role of Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino‘s reboot of American Psycho. The original movie, which became a cultural phenomenon, was based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel. In it, Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale , leads a double life as an investment banker and a serial killer.

Upon its release in 2000, the satirical psychological horror film, directed by Mary Harron, quickly spawned perennial trends and garnered adoration among fans, largely through memes, for its sharp criticism of capitalism. The film starred Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Justin Theroux, Chloë Sevigny, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Cara Seymour, and more.

Guadagnino's take on Ellis' protagonist is reported to be wildly different from the original movie. As with Guadagnino's work in Call Me by Your Name (2017) and Suspiria (2018), he will approach the character with a fresh lens, adding more depth to the satirical horror. Therefore, this project will not be a remake of the previous adaptation.

As per Variety, Austin Butler has been cast in the role of Patrick Bateman. Previously, Jacob Elordi was rumored to be in line for the part of the infamous New York City serial killer. However, it has now been confirmed that Butler will take on the role after playing Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Interestingly, Elordi is also portraying the legendary figure in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group has been working on bringing a fresh take on the movie for some time. The company's chair, Adam Fogelson, said, "We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP."

Luca Guadagnino has been consistently busy, releasing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films back-to-back, such as Challengers starring Zendaya and Queer starring Daniel Craig , both of which earned Golden Globe nominations. He has also just wrapped After the Hunt, featuring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

