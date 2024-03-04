Top 10 Denis Villeneuve Films Amid Release Of Dune: Part Two Starring Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya

With Dune: Part Two being a great start for the year, Denis Villeneuve has again proved his skills and talent as director. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and a list of acclaimed stars, the movie has been fascinating to the fans as well as the critics.

If you have already watched what the second installment of Dune has to offer, and are now wondering how the other projects from the same director would feel like, we have come up with a list that will surely halt your search.

This list contains 10 great movies that are directed by Dennis Villeneuve and which are even filled with academy-winning performances.

Dune (2021)

Release date: 22 October 2021

Starting with the reason we are here for. Dune Part One was released in 2021 and begins the tale of Paul played by Timothee Chalamet. This is the film that talks about how the house of Atreides was destroyed and why Paul and his mother Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson were forced to flee their empire.

Oscar Isaac played the role of Paul’s father and the Duke of House Atreides who was shown to have been killed and hence pushing Paul to seek revenge.

August 32nd on Earth

Release date: 17 September 1998

This is a drama movie that is filled with absolute and unreal romance. This trip to self-discovery talks about a young girl was got involved in a near-fatal car accident. Simone now wishes to become a mother and somehow convinces her best friend Phillipe to impregnate her.

The movie will take you through a journey where you come across a lot of questions surrounding self morality, as the two friends try to have a baby in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Polytechnique

Released date: 6 February 2009

This is based on real events, where several female students of Montréal's École Polytechnique college were killed during a mass shooting. Dennis Villeneuve has portrayed the emotions in the best manner, during the aftermath of the shocking event.

Polytechnique depicts three stories, each from a different perspective. One is of the shooter himself, who had targeted the feminists. The second is Valérie, a female mechanical engineering student and the third is a friend of Valérie.

If you are a fan of history, you must get your popcorn ready and sit tight for Polytechnique.

Incendies

Release date: 17 September 2010

This was nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film and is probably the best one to portray war along with emotions.

Here, Jeanne and Simon are twin brother and sister, who are on a journey to complete their mother's last wish. They are shown traveling to the Middle East to discover the history of their family. The movie is an adaptation of Wajdi Mouawad's acclaimed play and portrays the deep hatred within the cultures, a war, and strong love.

Arrival

Release date: 2 September 2016

A movie that gives a new taste to the alien fanatics, Arrival stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, and a few interstellar friends.

This has been never done before and probably never will be. In the movie, the world is visited by twelve mysterious spacecraft, following which a Linguistics professor Louise Banks is approached to hold a conversation between the human race and the aliens.

The professor discovers depths of mystery when she comes in contact with the extraterrestrial beings, taking chances on her own life.

Cosmos

Release date: 15 November 1996

An age-old comedy-drama, Cosmos talks about the story of an immigrant cab driver. If you wish to explore a range of emotions in a single sitting, this movie has got everything from laughs to sadness for you. The cab driver comes across, a number of people amongst whom are a nervous filmmaker, a lawyer, a gay man who may or may not be HIV-positive, and many others.

This is yet again another trip to the mixture of emotions through the aspects of philosophy.

Prisoners

Release date: 27 September 2013

Filled with a star-studded cast the movie is around the mystery of Keller Dover's daughter and her friend who went missing. Dover, played by Hugh Jackman, is solving the case and trying his best to find his six-year-old missing daughter. He comes across Jake Gyllenhaal’s Detective Loki and Paul Dano’s Alex Jones. Each of the actors is at their best in this 2013 thriller crime drama movie Prisoners.

Enemy

Release date: 28 February 2014

Another movie by Denis Villeneuve, with Jake Gyllenhaal in it. Gyllenhaal plays the role of Adam Bell, a Toronto-based History college professor. This film talks about his crushing routine where he is stuck with his work life, his relationship with his live-in girlfriend, and a mystery that involves an actor who looks like him.

Maelstrom

Release date: 15 September 2000

Maelstrom is about a young adult who has an almost perfect life, but deep down she is in pain. Bibiane Champagne just had an abortion, and her boutiques that were once thriving are now failing to make money. This seems normal but the way it has been depicted will melt your face and make you give a standing ovation to the Canadian film director.

Blade Runner 2049

Release date: 6 October 2017

A sequel to the epic tale of Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford, Blade Runner 2049 speaks of a new LAPD officer K, played by Ryan Gosling. The movie takes place thirty years after the events of the original Balde Runner which was released in 1982.

K is on a hunt to discover the long-buried secrets of society and the ones that could lead everyone to chaos.

These were the most appreciated Denis Villeneuve films. While you hold your patience for the third part of Dune, these should entertain you while you wait.

