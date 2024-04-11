Ice Spice Confirms Her Acting Debut With Denzel Washington In Spike Lee's Next Film High And Low; DEETS INSIDE

Ice Spice might be well known for her rapping skills, but now she is set to star alongside a legend. The rapper will now appear alongside Denzel Washington in her first movie.

Read on to know the details of what’s new to come on the silver screen.

Ice Spice’s upcoming movie

Ice Spice is widely appreciated for her rapping skills and has been featured along with great names in the music industry. However, this time she has just grabbed herself a role in an upcoming movie.

The In Ha Mood rapper will be making her debut on the silver screen alongside the actor from the Disney movie Remember the Titans. She will be seen on the screen with one of the most acclaimed actors, Denzel Washinton, and Spike Lee will be helming the project.

The Pretty Girl rapper will have a cameo role in the film High and Low, which is an English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller, for which Spice has already started shooting her part.

While being known for her tracks such as Munch (Feelin’ U), which was her breakthrough single, she has also been featured in Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's songs. This year, Ice Spice was nominated within four Grammy categories, including Best New Artist.

Well, starring alongside the Training Day actor is not the only great news about Ice Spice, as she will soon launch her first studio album, Y2K, later this year.

About High and Low

Spike Lee is set to direct an English adaptation of the 1963 crime thriller movie High and Low. The movie will bring together a great star cast like Jeffrey Wright as well as Ilfenesh Hadera, while also having rapper Ice Spice in a cameo role.

The movie will bring forth a partnership between Apple original films and A24 and will be released in theaters by the latter, followed by a global launch on AppleTV+.

Similarly, High and Low will be the fifth project that brings Lee and Washington back together. They first collaborated on the movie Inside Man, which was released back in 2006. Their other projects together include Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, and He Got Game.

The movie will have a script written by Lee and Alan Fox and will be produced by Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman. Spike Lee, who is known for his projects such as Oldboy, Blackkklansman, and more, will also be the executive producer on this project.

The original movie by Akira Kurosawa was based on Ed McBain's novel King’s Ransom.

ALSO READ: Denzel Washington's Serial Killer Thriller The Little Things Takes Top Spot On Netflix; Deets