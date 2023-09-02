The Equalizer 3 ending explained: How does Denzel Washington's journey as Robert McCall conclude in action thriller film?

The Equalizer 3 has been one of the most awaited films of the year for hardcore thriller fans, especially those who were waiting to see Denzel Washington back on their screens again. The vigilante action thriller movie was released on 1 September 2023 and acts as the third as well as final installment to The Quazlizer trilogy. Washington plays retired US Marine and former DIA officer Robert McCall in the film. Here's how the movie's storyline concluded.

The Equalizer 3 ending explained

Robert McCall has faced a lot in his long career including mobs, assassins, and more. This time around he is off to Italy to live a life of peace when the Italian mafia ruin his plans. He gets rid of a mob base at a vineyard in Sicily but is shot when he is trying to leave. Despite his injury, Robert reaches Altamonte where a local doctor takes care of his wound and gives him a place to stay. He contacts Emma Collins, a CIA officer specializing in financial crime.

Robert informs her about the "repackaging operation" at the vineyard and their investigation leads to them finding drugs inside bottles. When Emma arrives he gives her a brief about what is happening in town but doesn't reveal why he chose to call her. As she finds out more about the mafia, she almost loses her life in a car bomb. Tired of the chaos the mafia keeps causing, Robert attacks a squad of theirs. The leader of the squad is the brother of the mafia chief, Vincent. Robert knocks him out and gives him the drugs they've been actively funding.

Vincent tries to crawl down the street but his heart eventually stops. Robert visits Emma in the hospital and gives her a bag with $360,000 cash that amounts to the pension of a man in Boston whose money was stolen. Emma leaves for Boston and delivers the money. He also sends her a package with his little black book of government contacts. His note says that her mother would be proud of her. It is then revealed who Emma is and who her parents are.

She is Susan and Brian Plummer's daughter. They were Robert's former DIA colleagues and Emma's mother was murdered in the first film of the trilogy. The film concludes with Robert sitting in a cafe in Altamonte while the locals enjoy and celebrate. He is happy about leaving his life of violence behind. Robert gets up and joins in, leaving his spoon at the table.

