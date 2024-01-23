The 12 Greatest Movies By Director Norman Jewison As He Dies At 97

In the world of cinema there are some directors who leave their unique mark that not just inspires their own generation but continues to inspire many generations ahead. The acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison was one of them who made sure to address important societal issues such as racism and civil rights in his films.

His films were much acclaimed and featured stars like Denzel Washington and Sydney Poitier. The films of Norman Jewison were nominated for a whopping 46 Academy Award nominations and even won 12 Oscars.

Here is a list of 12 Greatest films by Norman Jewison:

1. Rollerball: This 1975 sports/sci-fi hybrid of a film is one of a kind which features a corporate controlled future where violent athletic activity is popular as a form of mass entertainment.

2. Agnes Of God: This film which is based on John Pielmier’s play of the same name is a complex story about a nun who is suspected of killing her own child. The film raises some important questions about faith and mysticism lending a powerful view to the whole story.

3. The Thrill of it all: This film is one of the best comedies ever put to screen which features a housewife who finds fame in the television industry which leads her to neglect her husband and children. It’s a sharp satire of the media which is helped by a crackling script and Doris Day’s mesmerizing performance.

4. The Cincinnati Kid: This film by Jewison which featured Steve McQueen as the titular character did the very difficult job of making a card game look cinematic and deeply engrossing.

5. …And Justice For All: This legal drama paired Jewison’s sharp directorial skills with the passion and charisma of Al Pacino which made for a deeply engrossing drama on screen while also being a sharp societal critique.

6. The Russians and Coming!: This smart film from the early career of Jewison turns the threat of nuclear warfare into a comedy film. Released at the height of the cold war in 1966, the film still resonates with the current generation.

7. A Soldier’s Story: This smart film by Jewison is a fantastic murder mystery which also examines the very serious topic of racial tensions.

8. The Thomas Crown Affair: This slick and stylish thriller starring Steve McQueen is an entertaining and memorable ride which features some of Jewison’s best work.

9. The Hurricane: In this biographical drama Denzel Washington plays a boxer who is wrongfully convicted of murder by a racist police detective.

10. Fiddler on the Roof: This cinematic portrayal of the famous musical of the same name is an improvement over the original and features some of the best filmmaking in Jewison’s career. This film also won three Oscars.

11. Moonstruck: This film starring Nicolas Cage and Cher is one of the most romantic movies ever made and shows Norman Jewison at his finest.

12. In The Heat Of the Night: Regarded as the best film in Norman Jewison’s career, this film is one of the greatest ever made, raising some important points about racial tension.

