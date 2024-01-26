Sofia Vergara's Griselda has been a roller coaster of a ride for the audience. From its pre-release controversy to the rave reviews, it has been raking in since its debut on Netflix. While Vergara's acting has a lot to do with the hype around the show, it has also renewed interest in the genre. So today we list down 20 of the most terrifying drug lords on screen that could make anyone shudder in their boots.

Frank White (King Of New York)

Frank White in his dapper million-dollar suits, and five-star hotels is not one to scare away from getting his hands dirty, in fact, he's the total opposite. Surprisingly enough he's not the antagonist of the film, he's the hero. While in his day, he used to be a feared drug lord, the story follows as he turns Robin Hood, to try and steal money from his old competitors to distribute to the poor.

Nino Brown (New Jack City)

The 1991 film introduced the audience to the ever-frighting and charming Nino Brown. As the main villain, Wesley Snipes' character did everything you'd expect of a Kingpin and more. Never the one to back from a chance to murder people, he would humble his enemies real quick with his weapons and one-liners.

Walter White (Breaking Bad)

Bryan Cranston's Walter White is not a person you want to mess around with. Arguably the most famous fictional kingpin from Breaking Bad, as his life spins out of control after his lung cancer diagnosis, his decision-making becomes murkier by the episode. By the end of each season, Walter was more unhinged than he was at the beginning of it.

Elena Sanchez (Savages)

Elena Sanchez played by Salma Hayek brought a kind of chill-down-your-spine fear that not many can induce from the audience. All who were unfortunate enough to find themselves on the wrong side of her, she'd have no problem cutting them down to size, and she'd do it without ever even getting her own hands dirty.

Pablo Escobar (Narcos)

Pablo Escobar is the Leonardo DiCaprio of the cartel world, known far and wide for his violent and criminal ways. The real-life Escobar's violence is only matched by his on-screen adaptation. Brutal and terrifying, the Head of the Medellín cartel was a man on every narcotics officer's wanted list at one point in time.

Frank Lucas (American Gangster)

Frank Lucas is undoubtedly one of the most iconic roles taken on by Denzel Washington. The story revolves around the real-life Kingpin who becomes a drug lord in Southeast Asia by smuggling heroin in dead soldiers coffins who died in Vietnam. If this fact isn't despicable enough, Frank was also known for his ultra-short temper and horrific violence.

Tony Montana (Scarface)

Al Pacino's Tony Montana is the trailblazer when it comes to being a tragic Kingpin on the big screen. Scarface was and still is a pioneer when it comes to movies focused on the underworld. Every film that has even remotely anything to do with the cartel, seems to be a homage to Montana. In the movie as the drugs eat away at his humanity, his actions become more and more depraved, as well as terrifying.

Teresa Mendoza (Queen of the South)

Teresa Mendoza's thrust for becoming a drug lord was more a reaction to her lover's death, than power. But as the season progresses Alice Braga's on-screen persona becomes more and more revenge-hungry, vying for blood. This was not a world Mendoza chose for herself, but a world she would come to rule anyway.

Marlo Stanfield (The Wire)

Portrayed by Jamie Hector, Marlo Stanfield puts the 'lord' in drug lord. Willingly going up against one of the most powerful people in the city, the 20-something had a f-ck around, and find out attitude, which he wore with pride until he decided to go clean.

Reese Feldman (Starsky & Hutch)

Starsky & Hutch is a 1975 classic for its fresh take on the buddy cop genre. But what many might remember this movie for is the charismatic drug lord, Resse Feldman, whose favorite hobby was killing people. One of the most iconic quotes by Vince Vaughn's character was, 'If this sh*t wasn't illegal, guys, we'd be up for the Nobel Prize,' and that's all you need to know about his to access his unhinged personality.

Tommy Bundy (Belly)

Raw and real Tommy Bundy from Belly is a character that you might bump into at your nearest dinner, or neighborhood park. Different from the rest of his peers in lavish suits and Armani shoes, DMX's character opted for a more humble attire in a white shirt and simple jeans. But just because he's not as refined as some of his contemporaries on screen didn't mean he was any less of a terrifying dealer.

Louie Fomorowski (The Man with the Golden Arm)

The Man with the Golden Arm is mostly remembered for Frank Sinatra's performance today. However, what many might not be familiar with is the huge controversy this film stormed in 1955, at the time of its release. Drugs and drug addiction were still taboo subjects then, making this movie a pioneer project. Though every hero needs its villain and Louie Fomorowski portrayed by Darren McGavin fit the bill perfectly, playing the unsympathetic drug lord trying to lure back the protagonist to his old criminal ways.

Milo (The Pusher Trilogy)

Milo, while just as untouchable as the rest of the Kingpins on this list, was a little more human. The character played by Zlatko Burić in The Pusher was undoubtedly the top dog in town, but what set him apart from many of his fictional counterparts was his love for his child. In fact, as his arc develops he becomes a man on a healing journey trying to right his past wrongs.

Carter Verone (2 Fast 2 Furious)

Carter Verone was one of the earliest antagonists of the Fast and Furious franchise. Just like everyone else on the list, he would not think twice before taking a life, but his style was torturing his enemies in the most painful way possible, so much so that they would rather hope for death instead; cue the rat scene.

Big Worm (Friday)

1995's Friday leans into the comedy of owing money to a drug lord. While Big Worm doesn't fit in with some of the other names on this list, his short temper, and not knowing what idiotic thing will set him off next make him an unpredictable antagonist, who just might end up killing you because he didn't like the way you talked.

Li'l Zé (City of God)

City of God's Li'l Zé is perhaps one of the most evil Kingpins on this list. Hungry for power, fame, and much more, he would go to any lengths to get what he wanted. Leandro Firmino da Hora took on the role of the evil incarnate himself. The director of the Brazilian favela ran things with an iron fist, that ironically enough led to his demise later on as the very people he trusted with his techniques used them against him.

Esteban Calderone (Miami Vice)

Esteban Calderone is not a man you want as your enemy. Ruthless and horrific, the Miami Vice villain is someone who would shoot you in the head as a warning. Portrayed on screen by Miguel Piñero, the Head of the Calderone cartel turned drugs into a family business, evading the law for years before getting killed in a full-circle moment in the story.

Ted Jones (Pineapple Express)

Pineapple Express is the movie with a rare funny take on the drug-ridden underworld on this list. While the film is star-studded with big names like Seth Rogan, and James Franco, the real MVP of the movie turned out to be the hilariously terrifying antagonist Ted Jones portrayed by the very talented Gary Cole. While the drug lord was a menace to society when throughout his arc in the film, he died in a similar unhinged way as well. Going out with a bang in an explosion.

Antonio Fouchet (Bad Boys)

The quintessential definition of the big, bad villain, the Frech Drung Lord, Antoine Fouchet played by Tchéky Karyo, had fans rooting against him instantly. From the get-go, it was made clear that the Kingpin is not someone you want to cross in your worst dreams. From making slimy comments to murdering his own people in cold blood, he is undoubtedly one of the more stereotypical drug lords on this list.

Drexl Spivey (True Romance)

Drexl Spivey was the main antagonist of the first quarter of this 1993 action-romance classic. Marked by some of the most intense romance, Spivey played by Gary Oldman is the perfect villain for the star-crossed lovers at the beginning of the movie. While the character doesn't stay alive throughout the length of the story, his pure evil matched with his demeanor is enough to give the best of the scariest drug lords around the block for their money.

