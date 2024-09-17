Anna Delvey's lawyer claims that her client is thankful and accepts the apology from The View for correcting their false and defamatory statements." It's up for debate whether the daytime chat show genuinely expressed regret.

Alyssa Farah Griffin gave a statement on Monday, September 16, before to the episode's conclusion. The statement referred to an earlier segment in which Whoopi Goldberg commented on Delvey's imprisonment in 2017. Griffin cast doubt on any change in Delvey, stating, "Con artists tend to remain con artists."

The talk show's hosts expressed their dissatisfaction with the dance reality competition's decision to cast Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, in the upcoming cast while considering her criminal charges and the fact that she doesn't seem to have taken responsibility for her crimes, on their broadcast on September 5.

Griffin said, "Following that conversation, we received a significant objection from Miss Delvey's attorney to our assertion that, quote, she is still in debt to others."

She went on, "He claimed that the statement falsely suggest that she still owes money to the people she defrauded." The attorney also produced a letter from the Office of Victim Services, which he claims is evidence that all of the victims have received full compensation and that Miss Delvey's restitution has been paid in full.

Following the episode's broadcast, Duncan Levin, Delvey's attorney, provided a statement to PEOPLE. The statement said, "We are grateful that The View has removed their false and defamatory remarks about Ms. Delvey."

Advertisement

They mentioned that Anna has made mistakes, just like a lot of others, but most importantly, she has atoned for them by going to jail and paying off all of her debts. Anna accepts The View's apology and is deserving of another shot.

In 2017, Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was taken into custody for leveraging her social standing as a wealthy German heiress to commit fraud against affluent individuals, banks, and hotels. She was accused of theft of services and grand larceny in the first, second, and third degrees in 2019.

According to Insider, she quickly paid the court order with the $320,000 she got from Netflix in exchange for the rights to turn her life story into a TV show, which became Inventing Anna and debuted in 2022.

ALSO READ: Hillary Clinton Calls Out Elon Musk Over His Offer Of Giving Taylor Swift 'A Child': 'Beyond My Imagination'