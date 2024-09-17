TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to rape.

Hillary Clinton is backing musical sensation Taylor Swift amidst criticism from Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and other members of the MAGA movement. During her appearance on Kara Swisher's podcast, Hillary Clinton was asked to address Elon Musk's unsettling response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The multibillionaire pro-Trump and owner of X stated on social media that he would impregnate the pop diva. He wrote, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” Although Musk seemed to be joking he received a lot of backlash for the unpleasant response.

Clinton responded to the statement by saying, "I think it's just another way of saying rape', to which Swisher agreed. Clinton continued, calling Musk's comments "rotten and creepy, saying, "I can’t understand why he says what he says. It just is beyond my imagination.”

Clinton noted that the so-called masters of the universe in the technology world...have such a misogynistic worldview, and they are drawn to machismo, brutality, and toughness.

Swift praised Kamala Harris, the current vice president, saying that she "advocates for the rights and causes that require a champion" in her endorsement of the former. I see her as a cool-headed, gifted leader, and I think that if we embrace peace rather than chaos, we can accomplish so much more in this nation."

Clinton also brought up Donald Trump's response to Swift's support for Harris. Trump declared, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social platform. Given that Swift's support came after a debate that gave Harris more momentum, Clinton predicted that Swift's endorsement would "trigger" Trump. She continued, pointing out Swift's impact on her fan base and her tenacity in defending her rights, saying, "Swift brings an unusual impact to an endorsement."

