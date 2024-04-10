Did Andrew Garfield Work In Starbucks Before Becoming An Actor? Here's What The Spider-Man Star Once Said

Did you know before swinging into the role of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield worked at Starbucks? Many celebrities worked at different jobs before getting into show business. For instance, Tom Holland, who plays the second-wall-crawler, previously worked as a pot washer in a London bar.

Similar to Holland, Garfield believed that cleaning pots was the worst job he had ever had. However, things didn't go exactly as planned. When Andrew Garfield made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2015, he disclosed that, before being a web-slinging actor, he had worked in one of the original Starbucks locations in England.

The actor said, “I had this kind of idealized image of what that would be. It arrived in London, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s the John Hughes movie I’ve been waiting to live within.”

Andrew Garfield continued to reflect on his time working in an American coffeehouse. “With multiple girls reading literature with black-rimmed glasses, and I’m going to be the barista that woos them all and wins them all. They realize after a period of months that, in fact, the skinny guy is the guy to go with!” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel then questioned him, “Did that work out for you?” to which Andrew replied, “No it did not. It’s Starbucks.” He claimed that writing down the clients' names accurately was never a difficulty for him, but there was one other concern. “No one was buying coffee because English people were like, ‘What’s coffee?’ It was the early 2000s,” he said.

Following a busy 2021 that includes major roles in three films, including Tick, Tick...Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is now reveling in the attention and acclaim his performances have received. His dedication to these roles has not only displayed his talent, but has also won over audiences across the globe.

