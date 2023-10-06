‘I just kind of dove in’: When Andrew Garfield revealed he once felt ‘suffocated’ on the Spider-Man set

In the realm of superhero movies, actors often find themselves in situations that test their limits, both physically and mentally. Andrew Garfield, known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man series, faced a particularly harrowing experience on set that almost had him gasping for breath. Let’s revisit the moment when Garfield told the New York daily News that he felt "suffocated" while donning the iconic Spidey suit.

The Watery Ordeal

Andrew Garfield's journey as Spider-Man was filled with exhilarating stunts and daring sequences. However, one incident stands out as particularly daunting. During the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield found himself in a sewer, a location not commonly associated with the superhero's exploits. Little did he know that this sewer scene would become a memorable tale of its own.

Garfield's misadventure began when he had to get wet for a scene. Eager and committed, he plunged into the water without hesitation. It was a move that would soon turn problematic. The actor soon realized that his Spider-Man mask was not designed for underwater escapades. The water had infiltrated the mask, making it impossible for him to breathe. In his own words, he recounted the terrifying moment, saying, "So I just kind of dove in, and it was kind of, like, suffocating. I couldn't get any oxygen! I water-boarded myself."

A heroic intervention: A quick-thinking coordinator saved the day

Fortunately, Garfield's ordeal didn't turn into a real-life crisis. The film's fight coordinator, Andy Armstrong, demonstrated quick thinking and heroism when he rushed to the actor's aid. Armstrong swiftly removed the restrictive mask from Garfield's face, allowing him to breathe freely once more. It was a moment of crisis averted, thanks to the vigilance and expertise of the film's crew.

Garfield's commitment to portraying Spider-Man was evident not only in his performance but also in his willingness to endure challenging situations like this one. As a long-time fan of the web-slinging superhero, he felt a deep responsibility to do justice to the iconic character. This dedication to his role was recognized and appreciated by both fans and the film's production team.

In retrospect, Andrew Garfield's experience of feeling "suffocated" in his Spider-Man suit serves as a testament to the challenges faced by actors in bringing beloved superheroes to life on the big screen. It's a reminder that even the most iconic roles come with their share of trials and tribulations, both in front of and behind the camera.

